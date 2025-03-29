Looking ahead to the Class of 2025 commencement speakers: Foley and Basting

The 2025 commencement ceremony will take place on either May 10 or 11 at Fiserv Forum. Marquette Wire Stock Photo.

In May, the Class of 2025 will take the next step toward their futures and graduate from Marquette University. The ceremony will take place on either May 10 or 11 at Fiserv Forum, depending on the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff schedule.

For the undergraduate ceremony, Diane Foley, president of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, will be the commencement speaker. For the graduate school, Anne Basting, founder of the non-profit TimeSlips.org, will speak.

Foley and Basting are following some notable Marquette commencement speakers. Over the years undergraduates have heard from Dwyane Wade, Robert F. Kennedy, Mr. Rogers and then-active First Lady Laura Bush.

Diane Foley

Foley has long had a connection with Marquette. Her son, James Foley, was a conflict journalist and Marquette alum. Jim was murdered by Islamic State militants in 2014 and since then, Foley has worked to keep her son’s memory alive.

The Foley Foundation encourages moral courage by advocating for journalist safety and hostage negotiations.

Foley highlights Jim’s moral courage, and how she can pass his wisdom onto the graduating students and families.

“My hope is that all graduates can know that everyone and anyone is capable of great good, and are able to make a great difference in our world,” Foley said.

Foley has also written a book titled “American Mother.” It details how she uses her faith to find strength even in the wake of her loss. The book was co-written with Irish author Colum McCann, an international best-seller.

Foley will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. She admits that public speaking does not come naturally to her, as her background is as a family nurse practitioner. However, she is not shying away from the daunting task.

“I’ve been working hard hoping to hone a message that might be inspiring to the graduates,” Foley said. “I have been challenged and inspired by Jim to be a person of moral courage and dare to do the right thing, so I am hoping to inspire you graduates, because we all have the same opportunities as him.”

Foley said she was surprised when Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun called to ask if she would speak at the ceremony.

“It’s very humbling, it’s an honor,” Foley said.

President Ah Yun made an announcement about Diane Foley and why she was chosen to speak.

“Diane Foley embodies the values central to our Catholic, Jesuit mission, and is an inspiring speaker with a compelling story of hope and compassion,” Ah Yun said. “The legacy of James Foley and his moral courage lives on at Marquette, and Diane shepherds her son’s legacy.”

Kevin Conway, university spokesperson, said the decision for commencement speaker is made by a campus committee with Marquette’s values in mind.

“Every year, the university looks to identify a commencement speaker who will inspire that day’s graduates with a message unique to their experiences, but which reinforces Marquette’s Catholic, Jesuit mission and values,” Conway said.

Anne Basting

For the graduate ceremony, Basting will speak to students.

Basting taught English at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is the founder of the nonprofit TimeSlips.org. The nonprofit aims to assist staff, volunteers, family and friends to meaningfully connect with people they care for. It was originally designed for those with dementia but has spread beyond generations, cultures and abilities.

Basting was a friend of the late Marquette University President Mike Lovell.

“I count myself blessed by a warm friendship with Mike Lovell,” Basting said. “Now it is even more special, as a tribute to his legacy and also to my father and sister – both Marquette alumni.”

Lovell became the 24th Marquette University president in 2014. He passed away in June 2024 after a three-year battle with sarcoma.

While Basting will reflect on her relationship with Lovell, she will also look into how his life can continue to inspire students. She said she expects that many students will feel a range of emotions, spanning from relief and pride to panic.

Basting’s predictions about how some students may be feeling with graduation moving closer are felt by Andy Hendrix, a senior in the College of Education.

Hendrix said he has felt mostly excitement mixed with some stress and anxiety. He said he is finishing up all the tasks he and his peers have to do before the big day arrives, from making sure his credit requirements are fulfilled to ordering his cap and gown.

For a commencement speaker, he is hoping for a theme of unity to shine through.

“I think in our society right now we are very divided,” Hendrix said. “Divisiveness rules the discussion among people right now and I think a unifying message and one of community is what’s needed.”

This story was written by Ruby Mulvaney. She can be reached at [email protected].