Staying in town for spring break? Here’s some things to do

As the stress of midterms picks up into full swing and seems overwhelming at times, it’s hard not to look forward to spring break.

A week of having no schoolwork, sleeping in and no stress may seem like a faraway dream at the moment, but it will be here in two short days.

For those staying in Milwaukee during the break, here are five things to do to relax and reset before the second part of the semester.

Slow Art Saturday at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Calling all art lovers! At the Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, March 8, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., individuals can “slow down” and learn about a piece of art.

Sometimes in art museums it can be hard to know where to start with all the different styles, movements and pieces of artwork, so this is a great way to focus on one piece, thoroughly analyze and understand it.

Amy Kirschke, the Barbara Brown Lee Senior Director of Learning and Engagement, will lead the event. It is free to all museum members and included with museum admission.

Tickets can be bought at the door or online.

Faye Webster at the Riverside Theatre

Faye Webster, an indie alternative music artist, will perform a concert for her “Underdressed at the Symphony Tour 2025” at the Riverside Theatre on Monday, March 10, at 10:00 p.m.

Known for her hit singles, “I Know You” and “Jonny,” this tour highlights Webster’s 2024 album, “Underdressed at the Symphony.” You may have heard her songs on TikTok, but her slower, borderline folk vibe creates a great atmosphere and vibe for a concert.

This is a great one to attend with friends, and who knows? Maybe you’ll meet some people with the same music taste as you and make a few new friends.

Visit the Riverside Theatre website to purchase tickets.

Milwaukee History Trivia Night at the Milwaukee County Historical Society

Want to see how much history you know about the city of Milwaukee? Then this is the activity for you!

On Thursday, March 13, from 6-9 p.m., the Milwaukee County Historical Society will host a Milwaukee History Trivia Night. The topics range from pop culture to news, and prizes are awarded to the first, second and third place winners.

Bring some friends to make a team and let your competitive side fly. This event is free, and more information can be found here.

“Romeo and Juliet” at the Wilson Theater

The month of love may be over, but who can ever turn down Shakespeare? Especially when it is the classic “Romeo and Juliet” with a bit of a twist.

In this reimagined play, instead of the iconic Verona, Italy, the play takes place in Appalachia. This timeless love story can be taken anywhere, including this close community located in a mountain town.

Honestly, who doesn’t love a twist on a classic? It adds a little spice to a story that never gets old.

Dates and time vary throughout the week, so visit the Milwaukee Rep website to view specific dates and times.

Take a good ol’ walk by the river or Lake Michigan

Marquette students, the rumors are true. On Tuesday, March 11, the temperature is currently set to have a high of 60 degrees. That means it’s time to leave those parkas behind and reconnect with nature after a long, dreaded winter.

Although you may still spot a few snow piles here and there, there is no better way to experience a taste of Milwaukee spring than to enjoy a walk along the gorgeous rivers of Milwaukee or Lake Michigan.

Walking along the Milwaukee RiverWalk, the Oak Leaf Trail and the Lakefront Trail are the perfect ways to soak up some vitamin D and clear your brain — and hey, maybe you’ll even get lucky and have enough UVs for a tan!

