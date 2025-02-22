MU leadership provides updates on executive orders related to NIH funding, immigration enforcement, transgender college athletes

Photo by Marquette wire stock photo. Weber provided information on how the camp on indirect funds from NIH might impact marquette research.

Ralph Weber, vice president and general counsel, provided an update at University Academic Senate Monday about how President Donald Trump’s list of executive orders could impact Marquette.

He discussed grant funding, transgender athletes in sports, immigration enforcement and DEI policies.

He gave a preliminary address at the January UAS meeting, but as more executive orders role out, he updated faculty and students about what the University is doing to address them.

NIH Funding:

Some research at Marquette relies on National Institutes of Health grants, which fund research all over the U.S.

NIH is the government agency responsible for biomedical and public health research, and right now the Trump administration is trying to cut some of the agency’s funding for institutions and universities all over the country.

As of Feb. 10, there’s a policy limiting NIH funding for indirect costs to 15%. Indirect costs are considered funds that are needed for the operation of a research institution, but not specific to a particular research project.

However, the policy has been blocked by a federal judge in Massachusetts in response to a lawsuit filed by 22 state attorneys general.

NIH is the university’s largest source of federal funding. According to a statement put out by Marquette Feb. 10, Marquette currently has $13.8 million in total active awards from NIH.

“Any reduction in this critical funding will make it difficult to deliver important research by Marquette faculty focused on improving human health outcomes,” Marquette said in the statement.

Weber said Marquette is keeping a close eye on these actions, as the 15% cap would have a direct effect on research.

“If it were to go through it would have an impact on dollars for us. At the moment it stayed and we’re hoping it does not proceed,” Weber said.

Some examples of research projects that NIH fund at Marquette are multiple sclerosis rehabilitation, improvements to stroke rehabilitation and the role in cancer and degenerative disorders.

Transgender athletes:

On Feb. 5, Trump signed another executive order that aims to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Then the NCAA released a policy change effective Feb. 6 stating that a student athlete assigned male at birth cannot compete on women’s teams, but may practice with the team that corresponds to their gender identity. If teams don’t comply, they will not be able to compete for women’s championships.

“We’re watching this as well, and for what additional impacts might come in respect to our rec sports,” Weber said.

Immigration enforcement:

Trump signed an executive order Jan. 20, aiming to end birthright citizenship. Since then, there have been a series of court rulings blocking the order.

The Department of Homeland Security has revoked a policy that considers schools, hospitals and churches to be “sensitive locations” where immigration enforcement actions could not be taken, including college campuses.

At the last UAS meeting, Weber said the university has a protocol in place if immigration enforcement comes to campus.

“There may have been some confusion about exactly how we are responding to potential enforcement, and I should say there has been none. There have been rumors of enforcement authorities being on campus, but those are not correct,” Weber said.

Weber said there is a statement posted in residence halls at each front desk so students can be prepared in case something does happen on campus.

In Wisconsin, state Democrats introduced legislation Jan. 29 that would block state and local government officials from having to cooperate with deportation efforts. State Republicans introduced a bill Jan. 5 that would require law enforcement to verify the citizenship status of people in custody for a felony offense, then notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Weber also addressed the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, letter discussing DEI’s role in education. To read our coverage on that, click here.

“What’s important is what isn’t going to change is Marquette’s commitment to its Catholic, Jesuit mission and in upholding the inherent dignity of each person in the likeness of God,” Weber said. “We will comply with the law and we will protect our mission.”

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].