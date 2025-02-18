The student news site of Marquette University

Three of four Big East Honors are snatched by Marquette women’s lacrosse this week

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterFebruary 18, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Marquette women’s lacrosse takes down UChicago 19-7 in its season-opening exhibition game on Feb. 8.

Out of the four Big East women’s lacrosse weekly awards, Marquette (2-0) grabbed three after their double-win opening week.

Senior attacker Meg Bireley earned Big East Attacker of the Week for the fourth time in her career after scoring a combined nine goals in the team’s first two games. In the matchup against LouisvilleBireley fired off a career-high 17 shots, 13 of them being on goal. Against Central Michigan, she didn’t miss one shot on goal.

Senior midfielder Hanna Bodner grabbed her first career Big East Midfielder of the Week award with the help of her career-high four assists and career-high three caused turnovers against Louisville. While dueling Central Michigan, she snatched her first career hat trick.

“Last year a lot of our goals were single handedly done and most of the time we were driving straight on goals,” Bodner said when asked about her career-high assist count after playing Louisville. “This year we’re working together a lot better. I’m not normally an assister, but we moved Meg over to my side. I think she [Meg] had three of those goals [that I assisted on], so that was awesome. She was just open, and they were sliding early.

“I think just overall our offense is working really well and we’re working together.”

At goalie, senior Brynna Nixon claimed Big East Defender of the Week for the second time in her career. In the team’s first two games, Nixon made 11 saves (eight came against Louisville) while posting a .478 save percentage.

This report was written by Ben Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.

