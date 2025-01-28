Another career night for Stevie Mitchell powers No. 9 Marquette to 78-69 win over Butler

Who knew that Kam Jones picking up his fourth foul on the road with 13 and a half minutes to play would lead to 10 of the most important minutes of the season?

The reigning Big East player of the Week had been spectacular out of the locker room, aiding in a pair of David Joplin layups and scoring a layup for himself during No. 9 Marquette’s 6-0 run in the early stages of the second half.

The Golden Eagles were digging themselves out of the seven-point halftime hole that they created by allowing Butler (9-12, 2-8 Big East) a 57.1 percent shooting percentage in the first half.

After trailing for most of the first half and the first six minutes of the second half, Jones made a 3-pointer to give Marquette (18-3, 9-1 Big East) its first lead since the scoreboard read 7-5.

But Jones picked up his fourth foul with 13 and a half minutes to play on the next trip down the floor, sending him to the bench for the next 10 minutes.

What would ensue was arguably the Golden Eagles’ most impressive 10-minute stretch of the season given the circumstances. Often this season, Marquette’s offense has gone lifeless without Jones on the floor, but Tuesday it was the opposite.

On the two possessions following the Golden Eagles’ best player heading to the bench, Tre Norman cashed in on an and-one and Stevie Mitchell laid one in after freeing himself up off a beautiful behind the back move.

“I was happy for him man,” head coach Shaka Smart told ESPN Milwaukee broadcasters Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith in a post-game radio interview on Norman’s play down the stretch. “You know, he wants it so bad, he works so hard. It’s not come as easily for him as, you know, a lot of guys might hope that it would, but he’s stuck with it.

“He’s honored the process, and you know [in] a game like tonight he was a valuable part of winning, which is what you come to college for.”

Mitchell and the Golden Eagles led 54-50 and didn’t look back from there.

The senior guard scored 14 of his career-high 22 points in the second half en route to helping Marquette to its ninth win of conference play, 78-69 Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“It’s awesome seeing him score the way he can, he’s capable,” Smart said. “It’s interesting because some of these teams have almost disrespected him by staying off him or putting a big guy on him. And he’s showing he’s a really really good scorer.”

The offense was functioning so well without Jones on the floor that Smart and company didn’t seem to be in any rush to put him back in — the exact opposite of how it has felt every other time he has had to be off the floor for extended time this season. Jones did not re-enter the game until there was 3:24 to play. His presence was felt at once by Butler, as he weaved his way to the basket for an uncontested layup to extend Marquette’s lead to 71-61.

The Golden Eagles held the Bulldogs to 8-of-31 shooting from the field in the second half, including holding them to just one made trey on 12 attempts.

After being -7 on the boards in the first half, Marquette turned up the intensity in the second half and outrebounded Butler 20-18 in the second 20.

The Golden Eagles now turn their attention to the most crucial 3-game stretch they will face in Big East play. Marquette will first host No. 25 UConn for its annual National Marquette Day game on Saturday evening before hitting the road for contests at No. 15 St. John’s and Creighton.

“National Marquette Day and UConn coming up on Saturday, and our guys are obviously well aware of that. Obviously, the way it works on campus is people start getting fired up about National Marquette Day on Monday, but our guys did a really good job being present.

“We talked about we have to be present tonight in this opportunity. It’s not easy to win on the road in the Big East, so great job by our guys going and finding a way to win.”

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.