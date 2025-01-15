The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

BREAKING: Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire deal

The Israeli government and Hamas agreed to a deal that would initiate a ceasefire, President Joe Biden confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Sahil Gupta, Political ReporterJanuary 15, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Ted Eytan
The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed to a deal that would initiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Photo courtesy of The Organization for World Peace.

President Joe Biden confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Israeli government and Hamas have agreed to a deal that would initiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement, which was mediated by officials from both the Biden and incoming Trump administrations, along with officials from Qatar and Egypt, is expected to take effect on Sunday, Jan. 19 and initially last for 6 weeks. It is expected to include the release of 33 hostages kidnapped from Israel during the terror attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. In exchange, the Israeli government will release hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Palestinians in Gaza are also expected to receive a surge in humanitarian aid.

Biden responded to the news in a press conference Wednesday, saying it was a good afternoon and crediting both his team and the team from the incoming administration. He also said that talks will continue among parties involved to continue to build phase two of the deal that could possibly include a permanent end to the war. He confirmed that three American hostages are still believed to be alive and would be released in this first phase of the agreement.

Trump also responded to the news, writing on his social media site Truth Social, “WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!”

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Donald Trump
On Nov. 13, Donald Trump announced that he would tap now former Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz to be attorney general. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Washington Weekly: Trump rocks Capitol Hill with cabinet appointments
(Tyler A. McNeil/Wikimedia Commons) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Democrats should not condemn uneducated voters
(Photos courtesy of Gage Skidmore/ Edited by Joey Schamber)
Trump's nightmare staff selections
John Thune beat out Texas Senator John Cornyn and Florida Senator Rick Scott to secure the job. Photo courtesy of Flickr.
Washington Weekly: McConnell's successor selected
Also tagged with Gaza
The display will be up until April 19. Photo courtesy of Marquette JSU.
Shabbat table on display to honor Israeli hostages
OVBIAGELE: Israel: End victim stance and start peace talks
OVBIAGELE: Haitian effort promotes unity