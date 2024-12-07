No. 5 Marquette beats rivals No. 11 Wisconsin for first time in four years, 88-74

Their were two stories that could be taken away from Saturday.

The first, that the final hurdle Shaka Smart was yet to clear, the red and white one that read “Wisconsin” and went by Bucky, grew even larger in height. Its already larger-than-itself presence thanks to zero wins and losses became even more out of reach.

The second, that the said hurdle would be vaulted and demons exorcised. That these banged and bruised No. 5 Golden Eagles could get the job done over their 11th ranked in-state rivals situated 79 miles west down I-94.

Marquette chose the second option, beating the Badgers for the first time in four years, 88-74.

Kam Jones chose to not let Wednesday’s season-worst 6-for-21 shooting repeat itself, finishing with 32 points, posting a 12-of-21 clip and strengthening his national player of the year resume. He also — in what’s become typical Jones fashion — dished six assists to go along with a game-most four steals.

Stevie Mitchell opted for story number two, using his glue guy-ness to get two crucial second half and-one layups and put Marquette in the driver’s seat. He finished with 12 points.

David Joplin and Chase Ross didn’t let the first story to come to existence, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively to lead a second half runaway.

After the first half, which saw the Badgers hold a 39-37 lead after a free throw frenzy, it looked like story number one would be the headline.

But an extended 15-5 run early into the final period gave the Golden Eagles their largest lead of the match. That compounded into a later 8-0 run, 69-55. That compounded into a desperately-wanted win so dominant it came with a double-digit margin.

Hurdle cleared. Victory felt. Anger vanquished.

