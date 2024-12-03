A great space to call your place: Marquette ranked third-best in Midwest

Photo by Shannyn Donohue Marquette was ranked as the third best mid-sized college in the Midwest, just behind the University of Notre Dame and Washington University in St. Louis.

Marquette University has reason to celebrate as it has secured esteemed ranking spots both across the Midwest and nationally, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings.

The university was ranked as the third-best mid-sized college in the Midwest, just behind the University of Notre Dame and Washington University in St. Louis. Northwestern University and the University of Chicago trail Marquette at fourth and fifth-best.

The rankings for all schools were originally released in September, but the publication has now grouped its ratings by school size and location.

A college is deemed mid-size if its undergraduate student population falls between 3,000 to 9,999.

Marquette received the third-best ranking due to how well it sets graduates up for financial success, including how the university improves students’ chances of larger future income.

Additionally, Marquette was ranked #55 nationwide, moving up one spot from its prior ranking. It is the top-ranked university in Wisconsin, coming in second in Big East Conference schools.

Marquette earned its spot by scoring highly in terms of student outcomes, salary impact and graduation rate. The value is determined by the learning environment, years to pay off the price, degree completion rates and diversity. It is additionally determined by the academic quality and cost of attendance for students who receive need-based financial aid.

In response to these rankings, the university said in a statement on their website, “We are proud that our students are getting a great value for their significant investment.”

Marquette is ranked #38 in most innovative schools, #17 in best undergraduate teaching and #12 in the best private schools for internships. These numbers all play into what the nationwide and Midwest rankings observe.

Marquette’s commitment to its four pillars: excellence, faith, leadership and service, is the driving force behind the work that has earned the school these rankings. The university looks to build on their success with its new president and leadership to better serve their students.

This story was written by Gabriel Mannion. He can be reached at [email protected].