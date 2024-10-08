Future plan stirs emotion

At the Sept. 30 University Academic Senate meeting to discuss the Securing Our Future plan, around 1o student and staff attendees held up signs with messages like “unions are indispensable,” “underpaying workers is theft” and “more work for less compensation” to protest the university’s budget cuts within the recommendation. Several attendees of the meeting specifically named academic programs they know are being cut and felt the university was attempting to keep a secret.

The UAS meeting saw over 50 in-person attendees and nearly 100 viewers on Zoom. Overall, the atmosphere was tense due to the nature of the discussion about budget, staff and salary cuts. Displeased murmurs could be heard in the crowd each time one of these topics was brought up.

The Marquette Board of Trustees endorsed the new strategic plan, Marquette 2031, Securing our Future last December. 2031 will mark the 150th anniversary of Marquette and the new strategic plan will shape how the next 150 years may look.

The strategic plan implementation is co-led by Alix Riley, chief academic effectiveness officer, and Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and facilities management.

The Marquette Board of Trustees sees this plan as necessary after holding conversations with peers at other universities facing larger budget shortfalls, resulting in some universities closing entirely. The Securing Our Future Plan states, “Many saw the same issues [in the budget] coming but did not act soon enough.”

Guided by Mission, Inspired to Change serves as the framework for the strategic plan which highlights three key themes and goals.

The first theme, Thriving Students, focuses on the objectives of ensuring excellence, strengthening learning opportunities, advancing innovation and fostering belonging.

Healthy Campus is the second theme that focuses on a welcoming environment, alumni engagement, programming to meet the needs of society and delivering Marquette’s mission efficiently.

The third and final theme is Care for the World. It focuses on systems that facilitate faith and justice, creating community networks, enhancing campus research and expanding strategic partnerships.

Roughly $12.4 million of the $31 million of the Securing Our Future plan will fund initiatives in the 2031 Strategic Plan including staff, faculty compensation and student success. This money will be reinvested over the next six fiscal years.

The recommendations for the plan are specific and cover multiple topics. They highlight enrollment strategy, program sustainability, reorganization of college and academic department structure, teaching efficiency, investment in research and centralization of services.

The recommendation will look to see how the campus budget is utilized for each college and the majors and minors taught in each. Additionally, the recommendation calls to view the faculty and services available to students and if more or less money needs to be budgeted there.

The specific recommendations cover program closure or modification, program expansion, faculty and staff line reductions, other revenue and operational reductions.

This recommendation particularly calls for fifteen programs across colleges recommended for closure or modification. Additionally, eight faculty lines and six staff lines will be “reduced over the coming years.”

Eight graduate programs and three undergraduate programs have been recommended to be expanded upon as opportunities for material financial growth.

The plan consists of moving through five phases. All but one phase have already been completed. The Steering Committee worked through the phases of input and data review, unit leaders shared ideas, preliminary recommendations and finalizing recommendations.

The last phase is on track to be completed by December when the Executive Leadership Team will make its decision and present it to the Board.

In a letter from Marquette Today, Kimo Ah Yun, acting president, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said, “By implementing our Marquette 2031 Strategic Plan, we will ensure our Catholic, Jesuit mission guides us into a hope-filled future.”

This story was written by Gabriel Mannion. He can be reached at [email protected]. Mia Thurow also contributed to this story.