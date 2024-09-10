The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

EDITORIAL: It is time to talk policy

Byline photo of Joseph Schamber
Joseph Schamber, Executive Opinions EditorSeptember 10, 2024
Categories:

A mass shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., became the state’s deadliest-ever episode of school violence.

The suspected shooter, whom police identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, killed two teachers, Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie, and two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, using an AR-platform style weapon. At least nine others were reported as being injured in the shooting. 

Gray and his family were spoken to by local law enforcement in May 2023 after several anonymous tips were sent to the F.B.I.’s National Threat Operations Center about school shooting threats he made on an online gaming platform. These threats included photographs of guns. Gray denied making the posts and officials found no probable cause for an arrest at the time.

Gray was taken overnight to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, Ga., about 30 miles from where the shooting took place. Barrow County District schools canceled classes for the rest of the week as investigators worked to discover any other potential threats to students in the Winder area and the entire state of Georgia.

The Marquette Wire Editorial Board stands with the victims of this tragedy and expresses its deepest condolences for all victims and their families of those afflicted by gun violence.

10 mass shootings have occurred in September alone, and while not all of them make headlines, each one is a tragedy.

These horrific acts of violence have become so normalized in our country, but we do not have to accept them as a permanent facet of modern life. This event could have been prevented and we need to act quickly to end this wanton destruction. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said that this is not the time for “politics or policy,” but we need federal gun control legislation if we want to see real change.

This assault was carried out using a weapon of war that had no place in the hands of a teenage boy. Our federal government needs to increase regulations or outright ban assault style weapons to prevent the massive loss of life they can cause.

State governments and local authorities also need to play a bigger role at ending gun violence. Local authorities need to be proactive at detecting early warning signs of violent behavior, and state governments need to tighten up their individual gun control laws.

Georgia has some of the most relaxed gun control laws in the country. It is ranked just 46 in the country and labeled a national failure by Everytown Research & Policy, a gun violence prevention organization. When compared to other states like California and New York that have much stronger gun control laws, Georgia sees far more incidences of gun violence despite having a much less dense population.

Wisconsin has made progress at improving its own gun safety legislation but is still missing key laws that could make our communities safer. Wisconsin still lacks a law requiring background checks for all gun sales and an Extreme Risk law.

The state continues to see alarming rates of gun violence, especially in the city of Milwaukee. Spectrum News 1 reports that the city saw 169 gun homicides and 838 non-fatal shootings in 2023. While these numbers are trending downward every year, that fact can provide no consolation to those impacted by this violence.

In the wake of this horrific event, vice presidential candidate JD Vance declared mass shootings a sad “fact of life,” but they do not have to be something we accept and expect will continue to happen.

With comprehensive gun safety legislation, we can prevent these tragedies. This is the time to talk policy, and it is time to fix this uniquely American problem.

Editorial topics by the Marquette Wire are decided at meetings between members of the executive board. The editorial is crafted with leadership by the executive opinions editor. The executive board consists of the director of the Wire, managing editor of Print Production, general manager of MURadio and executive print editors.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Georgia
Georgia has recently introduced a new controversial voting law
Georgia introduces new controversial voting laws
Freshman Jamal Cain takes on Georgia's Juwan Parker. Cain had eight points on three-of-four shooting.
FLOOR SLAPS: Post presence not enough as Georgia steals road victory
Sophomore Markus Howard finished with 29 points in Marquette's loss to Georgia.
Howard foul trouble sinks Marquette in loss to Georgia
Marquette basketball releases non-conference schedule: News, analysis and opinions
Marquette basketball releases non-conference schedule: News, analysis and opinions
Also tagged with Gun Control
PATEL: Eliminating Firearms is the Only Way to End Gun Violence
PATEL: Eliminating Firearms is the Only Way to End Gun Violence
Students voiced their opinions about specific issues that the democratic primary candidates Bernie Sanders (left) and Joe Biden have focused on. Photos courtesy of Flikr
Marquette voters voice their opinions
HARTE: Activism shows need to lower voting age
HARTE: Activism shows need to lower voting age
As the amount of people taking places in protests grows nationally, we remember that Marquette students are not new to. The university's protest spirit extends back to the 1960s, at the time of the protests against the Vietnam War.
Why we march: a then and now look at Marquette student's involvement in protests
Also tagged with school shooting
Naval ROTC receives active shooter training
Naval ROTC receives active shooter training
About the Contributor
Joseph Schamber
Joseph Schamber, Executive Opinions Editor
Joey Schamber is a sophomore from Downers Grove, Illinois studying journalism and will serve as the Executive Opinions Editor for the 2024-2025 academic year. Outside of the Wire he enjoys cooking, drawing and skateboarding. He is excited to be writing stories and to be active in his community!