Faculty Wellness Center to Reopen in Coughlin Hall

Photo by Katie Craig The center was used as a COVID-19 testing center before reopening.

The wellness center for faculty and staff at Marquette University will be reopening Feb. 1 with more space cleared for new equipment such as free weights, cardio and showers.

“A lot of faculty and staff don’t want to work out with students,” John Sweeney, director of recreational sports said. “They’re either intimidated or uncomfortable, so this is a space that is tuned and crafted for staff to be with co-workers and people their age.”

Sweeney said the facility was originally opened in 2017, but it was remodeled into a COVID-19 testing room during the COVID-19 pandemic. It remained as a testing center up until the end of last semester and is now reverting back to a wellness center.

Sweeney said the Employee Wellness Center encompasses the entire lower level of Coughlin Hall and will be similar in size to The Nest at the Rec Plex in Straz Tower.

“The best thing for faculty is that the facility is free and the location is practically in the middle of campus,” Sweeney said.

Human Resources’ My Wellness Program and the Department of Recreational Sports have collaborated to reopen the facility.

The Employee Wellness Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“The biggest change is that previously there was a conference room in the facility, which has now been removed to allow for a more cardio-based room for employees,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said the center now contains cardio, flexibility, agility and free weight training equipment. Additionally, it contains restrooms, showers and water-filling appliances.

“The original Employee Wellness Center was not staffed,” Sweeney said. “Now, there will be personal trainers and interns who will be rotated in to offer health and training advice.”

Sweeney said the interns include students in the exercise physical department.

Employees do not need to be a members of the Rec Center to use the wellness center, but they must register through the Rec sports member portal and sign a waiver for MUID swipe access.

Sweeney said the hours could be adjusted if faculty and staff request longer hours.

“I would love to make use of it (Employee Wellness Center) and be able to get a full workout in,” Tracey Sturgal, professor in the College of Communication, said. “Having the variety of options here is convenient.”

The Employee Wellness Center will host an open house on Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where staff are invited to browse around the center.

This story is written by Gabe Mannion. He can be reached at [email protected]