Women’s basketball moves up one spot to No. 18 in AP Poll

The Marquette women’s basketball team was voted the No. 18 team in the country in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

After starting the season unranked, the Golden Eagles came into the poll at No. 23 two weeks ago. After being at No. 19 the past two weeks, they have now jumped up one spot to No. 18. Marquette received 300 votes.

The Golden Eagles continue their best start in program history this season, now sitting at 11-0.

This in only the fourth time in program history that a Marquette team has been ranked for four weeks or more during the season.

A week of highs

After being swept last season by Creighton, Marquette got its revenge Wednesday night, downing the then-No. 20 Bluejays 76-70 at the Al McGuire Center.

The Golden Eagles used a late push led by seniors Jordan King and Liza Karlen to open up conference play on a high note. Karlen was named the Big East Player of the Week after scoring a season-high 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the contest.

It was more of the same for the Golden Eagles Sunday, as they took down Appalachian State 99-91 in a high scoring affair. It marked both the most amount of points Marquette has scored and given up in a single game this season.

King finished with a season-high 29 points, also tallying five assists and five rebounds as well. Graduate student guard/forward Frannie Hottinger also had an impressive outing against the Mountaineers, tallying 14 points and a season-high 21 rebounds.

Marquette wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule against Bucknell Thursday at the Al. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m CST.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.