Women’s basketball keeps climbing the rankings, voted No. 19 team in the country

The Marquette women’s basketball team was voted the No. 19 team in the country Monday morning in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Golden Eagles started the season unranked, but after getting ranked for the first time this season last week at No. 23, they have jumped up four spots to No. 19.

Marquette received 232 votes.

This is the first time the Golden Eagles have been ranked in consecutive weeks since the 2018-19 season.

This is the third week Marquette has ever spent in the poll under head coach Megan Duffy, and the highest the Golden Eagles have ever been ranked with Duffy at the helm.

Historic start continues

Coming into the 2023-24 season, no Marquette women’s basketball team had ever gotten past 5-0 at the beginning of a season. That changed this season, as the Golden Eagles have gotten out to an 8-0 start, the best in program history.

After being ranked No. 23 last Monday, Marquette put out yet again two more dominant performances this week, grabbing wins against Memphis and Penn.

This past week, the Golden Eagles were once again headlined by the efforts of sophomore guard Kenzie Hare. This past week Hare averaged 18 points per game while shooting 10 for 12 (83%) from 3-point range. Hare currently leads the entire country in 3-point percentage, making 59.3% of her shots from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles are off for six days before they travel to Normal, Illinois to take on the Illinois State Redbirds at 2 p.m CST. on Sunday. This will be the final game the Golden Eagles play before they open up conference play against No. 22 Creighton.

