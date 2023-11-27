Women’s basketball ranked No. 23 in the country

The Marquette women’s basketball team was voted the No. 23 team in the country Monday morning in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The ranking comes after six straight wins, the best start to a season in program history.
- The last time the Golden Eagles were included in the AP top 25 poll was Nov. 28, 2022.
- This is the second time that Marquette has been ranked under head coach Megan Duffy.
- With this ranking, Duffy becomes only the second coach in Marquette history to have the program ranked in consecutive seasons.
- Marquette is coming off winning the Fort Myers Tip-Off Shell Division.
Historically good start
The Golden Eagles have been able to use an attack of balanced scoring and efficient 3-point shooting to propel themselves to the historic start. Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare has led the way so far for the Golden Eagles, averaging 16 points a game on 52% shooting from beyond the arc.
Three other players — Jordan King, Liza Karlen and Rose Nkumu — are averaging over 10 points a game. The team as a whole is connecting 40.3% of the time from deep, ranking them inside the top 15 in the country in 3-point shooting throughout the first three weeks of the season.
Marquette hosts Memphis Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.
