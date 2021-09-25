Reitsma’s career day leads Marquette to sweep over Georgetown

First-year outside hitter Jenna Reitsma prepares for action in Marquette’s 3-0 loss to No. 2 Wisconsin Sept. 12. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette volleyball swept the Georgetown Hoyas (25-18, 25-19, 25-23) in the nation’s capital Saturday afternoon.

It was the Golden Eagles’ fifth straight win since the Sept. 12 three-set loss to the No.2 Wisconsin Badgers.

Marquette started the first set on a 3-0 run with two kills from graduate student Taylor Wolf. Then the Golden Eagles put together two separate runs, 3-0 and 4-0, to take a 14-8 lead forcing the Hoyas to burn a timeout.

The Hoyas came out of the timeout with a 5-1 run, bringing the Golden Eagles’ led to 15-13 forcing head coach Ryan Theis to call a timeout. Marquette would then pull away and take the set 25-18 after finishing the frame on a 10-4 run.

Marquette hit .229 in the set with first-year Jenna Reitsma leading the way with six kills. Meanwhile, Georgetown hit .129 in the set.

The second set was just as close as the first at the beginning, but Marquette gained momentum at the end and easily won the frame 25-19. Wolf finished with seven kills in the set and redshirt junior Claire Mosher added 11 assists.

Georgetown jumped out to an early lead in the third set. The Golden Eagles then answered back with a 4-0 run to take a 7-6 lead, before the Hoyas retook the lead after a 4-0 forcing a timeout from Marquette.

Despite 12 ties and eight lead changes throughout the remainder of the set, Marquette took the set 25-23 and pulled off the three-set sweep.

Wolf led the way on the afternoon for Marquette with 17 kills, 16 assists and four blocks. Reitsma recorded her first double-double of her Marquette career with a career-high 12 kills and 11 digs.

Redshirt sophomore Carly Skrabak added 19 digs on the afternoon for the Golden Eagles. The Franklin, Tennessee, native now has finished with 10 or more digs in four games this season.

Marquette (12-2) will return home to take on the UConn Huskies Friday at 5 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center.

This story was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at benjamin.a.schultz@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benschultz52.