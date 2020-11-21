Brooke McArdle exonerated of all charges

The Instagram page “Students4mufaculty” posted that senior in the College of Arts & Sciences Brooke McArdle would be exonerated of all charges brought upon her by Marquette University

McArdle was originally charged with two student conduct charges after organizing a protest inside Zilber Hall in support of faculty members who may face layoffs this upcoming semester. McArdle was asked to show her student I.D, but refused to. she was also asked to give her name – this is the second student conduct violation, but she said she refused to do so.

McArdle has seen continued support from faculty and students calling for her charges to be dropped, including starting a social media campaign called #MarquetteSaveBrooke.

“Thank you for your continued support. It has truly made a difference,” the post stated.

This story is developing

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu