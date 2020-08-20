Posters line Wisconsin Center during Democratic National Convention

A sign that states, "Your Vote is the only antidote" is on the fence outside of the Wisconsin Center.

Posters hang on the fenced barrier outside of the Wisconsin Center during the week of the Democratic National Convention, encouraging people to work together and vote in the upcoming election.

The posters are by a group called Plaster the Walls, a collection of artist activists around the country that want to “plaster the walls of their towns and yours with political art for the purpose of education, encouraging and inspiring creative action,” its website states.