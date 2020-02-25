Cowan brings unique take to lacrosse team

Devon Cowan looks down the field on the attack in Marquette's 11-9 loss to Jacksonville on Feb.15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

Devon Cowan looks down the field on the attack in Marquette's 11-9 loss to Jacksonville on Feb.15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

The Marquette men’s lacrosse team has seen first-year attacker Devon Cowan step up in his first season of play.

The Hun School alumnus has showcased his athleticism in a number of ways thanks to a supportive coaching staff.

“I think (the reason) I am able to be a helpful addition to the attack unit is because we have an amazing coaching staff that is able to make me feel comfortable and confident in what I do,” Cowan said. “We have an important upper class that pushes us every day to become better whether it is on or off the field. That takes a lot of stress off and allows me to focus on what I need to do.”

Early on this season, Cowan has shown success on the field. The 6-foot-1 attacker has already tallied up five goals and four assists in the first four games of the season.

“He has a type of confidence in himself, especially at his age that I think is really unique, ” head coach Andrew Stimmel said. “A number of times this year he has been able to come back from a couple of mistakes and make some big plays. I think that is the sign of a true competitor and of a guy with a bright future.”

Aside from Cowan’s confidence, he other qualities about himself that set him apart from his teammates.

“A lot of the guys on the team actually busted me for this, but back home I am a big outdoorsman,” Cowan said.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey native said that bowhunting is his favorite outdoor activity. The 2019 Trentonian Times Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year also enjoys hunting turkey, deer and coyotes with his family.

Whether he is in the woods hunting or in Milwaukee with teammates, Cowan said he enjoys having a good time.

“Being here this summer, six of us freshmen were able to come here early and get acclimated to the team and explore Milwaukee,” Cowan said. “One of my favorite memories to look back at is when the guys and I Lime scootered around and saw what the city has to offer.”

Stimmel said he sees unique qualities in Cowan.

“Devon is his own person. He likes to be outdoors and isn’t as big into social media,” Stimmel said. “He is quiet and solo, which I think is rare for a college student to be able to put his phone aside and go off and do his own thing.”

Cowan has a secret interest as well: the social media platform TikTok. He spends time making videos to upload on the app. When asked, he said he would not reveal his username.

“One of the funnier things about Devon is that he is on TikTok a decent amount,” Stimmel said. “The whole team knows about it, all in good fun. We are able to get after him a little bit for that.”

This article was written by Molly Gretzlock. She can be reached at molly.gretzlock@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MGretzlock.