Men’s soccer shut out by St. John’s, suffers its third shutout of season

Marquette men’s soccer lost its second straight home matchup after falling to the No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm 4-0 Friday night.

The Golden Eagles drop to 1-2 in BIG EAST play and 4-5-1 overall. This is MU’s third time being shutout this season.

Friday was Marquette’s first regulation loss to St. John’s since 2008.

MU trailed the Red Storm at the end of the first half despite outshooting them 5-2.

Junior defender Rafael Bustamante put the Red Storm on the board first in the 35th minute off a Marquette turnover for his first goal of the season.

Freshman midfielder Atila Ashrafi added the insurance marker after scoring his first goal of the season in the 55th minute to put the Red Storm up 2-0.

Moments later, St. John’s increased its lead to 3-0 as sophomore forward Tani Oluwaseyi scored the dagger in the 62nd minute. Oluwaseyi added his second goal of the match in the 88th minute, which gave the Red Storm a dominant 4-0 lead.

MU has now allowed 10 goals in its past two games.

The Red Storm outshot the Golden Eagles 14-12 and had an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Luka Prpa led Marquette with three shots.

Sophomore goalkeeper Cedrik Stern made his first start of the season following a subpar performance from redshirt freshman Jackson Weyman against St. Louis University on Tuesday. Stern allowed four goals and registered four saves.

The Golden Eagles will take on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in their final nonconference matchup of the season at Valley Fields on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.