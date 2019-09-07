SEASON PREVIEW: Marquette golf adds freshmen, new assistant coach in 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

How does a squad of eight lose almost half of its team and get better? By adding the former No. 1 amateur golf player in the world to its coaching staff.

Chris Williams is joining the staff as an assistant coach after previously working at the University of Washington, the team announced Sept. 3.

“First and foremost, he’s a quality person and has the values that are important to our program,” head coach Steve Bailey said. “With his combination of his character and his experiences as a player he’s going to be invaluable to our team and our growth of the program.”

Williams will replace former assistant coach Trake Carpenter, who left for a position at Stanford University.

Bailey, a four-time BIG EAST Coach of the Year, will return for his 10th season as head coach.

With the addition of Williams, Bailey will add three new players to his roster: freshmen Aidan Lafferty of Downers Grove North, Josh Robinson of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and Bhoom Sima-Aree of Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Bailey has high expectations for his new players.

“We certainly lost three good players last year, and so they’ll certainly have to come in and have (to) make an impact right away,” Bailey said. “We have eight players on this team, so three is nearly half of our team … but it’s no different.”

The veteran coach doesn’t view being a freshman as an obstacle on the course.

“We always tell them that the ball is the same size (as) the hole, and it’s the same game they’ve been playing their entire life,” Bailey said. “The golf courses might be a little longer and a little more difficult, but we recruited them for a reason.”

The Gopher Invitational is the first meet of the season, and Bailey said the team will embrace the opportunity. Sima-Aree is in the lineup for the first meet, per a tweet Saturday evening.

“The message has been to keep evaluating and seeing where we need to keep moving forward and creating an environment to allow all of us to thrive as a team. Our guys’ goals is to have strong character and to bring positive energy every day.”

With that in mind, Bailey said the idea of always facing adversity can help them become a better team. The team lost Oliver Farrell, Austin Kendziorski and Charlie Maleki to graduation. Farrell was the 2018-’19 BIG EAST Player of the Year and a three-time First Time All-BIG EAST honoree.

“We’re always going to face adversity everyday, and through those moments we need to be gritty and be resilient,” Bailey said. “We don’t try to overwhelm big outcome goals … just doing the little things each day to keep progressing towards improving.”

After opening the season Sept. 8 at the Gopher Invitational, Marquette will travel to Northwestern’s Windon Memorial Classic and Southern Methodist University’s Trinity Forest Invitational.

Marquette will host the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Oct. 6-8 before wrapping up the fall season at Indiana and Hawaii.