Kelderman comes through in 1-0 win over Minnesota

For the second consecutive game, Marquette women’s soccer shut out a Big Ten foe, this time blanking Minnesota 1-0 Thursday night.

The Gophers had plenty of opportunities early on with three of five shots on goal in the first 20 minutes of action. A foul on MU freshman Addie Shock gave Minnesota a penalty kick in the 24th minute, but Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry blocked Celina Nummerdor’s shot.

Sophomore Madison Burrier had Marquette’s first shot on goal in the 34th minute. The midfielder saw 65 minutes off the bench, which was the most for any bench player on the night.

Marquette had not scored in the first half this season before Thursday’s match. Freshman Josie Kelderman decided to end that drought tonight.

In the 41st minute, Kelderman settled Emily Hess’s corner kick and scored from 18 yards out to put Marquette up 1-0. It was the first career goal for the Glendale, Wisconsin, native.

The Golden Eagles’ backline of Hess, Maddie Monticello, Bri Jaeger, and Bonnie Lacey showed another strong performance Thursday night, stopping the Gophers’ attack at several critical points in the last 10 minutes.

Henry, the BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week, finished with nine saves in the shutout.

MU finishes its 2019 tour through the Big Ten with a 2-1 record. The only loss came to then-No. 15 Wisconsin Aug. 29 in overtime.

Marquette (2-3) heads home to take on the Utah State Aggies Sunday at 1 p.m.