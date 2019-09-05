University President Michael Lovell, shown above during a recent event, announced layoffs in an email sent Thursday.

University President Michael Lovell, shown above during a recent event, announced layoffs in an email sent Thursday.

University President Michael Lovell, shown above during a recent event, announced layoffs in an email sent Thursday.

BREAKING: University lays off employees, will not fill certain vacancies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The university cut 2.5% of its employees this week, which included laying off 24 staff members and not filling 49 current and future vacancies.

The move was announced Thursday in an email to faculty and staff as part of the university’s “cost management review process.” The cuts were made to a population of 2,926 Marquette employees. In total, 73 positions in academic, athletics and administrative departments were removed. All new positions will undergo a cross-disciplinary review process, though Lovell did not explain what this will consist of.

The university asked deans, vice presidents and vice provosts to give cost management recommendations over the summer. During the past month, the university reviewed the proposals.

University President Michael Lovell wrote in the email that the “decisions were made with great care and discernment.”

“Change is always hard, and it is especially hard when it impacts people we care about,” Lovell wrote. “We are grateful for their service to Marquette.”

All employees are being offered a severance package through the Office of Mission and Ministry. It will include spiritual support, extended pay and benefits, employees assistance program services and career transition and outplacement services.

Any child of a Marquette employee receiving tuition assistance through the FACHEX tuition exchange program will continue to receive these benefits until finishing their current academic programs.

“I know today’s events will raise questions and uncertainties about the future,” Lovell wrote. “No matter what happens within our industry within the months and years ahead, the leadership team across campus will always be committeed (sic) to our Catholic, Jesuit mission.”

Lovell said the university does not expect further personnel reductions in the near future, but he said “we must remain vigilant about responding to market conditions in our industry.”

Organizational changes were also made as part of the cost management review process.

The Center for Engagement and Inclusion, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center and Student Involvement, Activities and Greek Life is now combined into one office, called the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. It is overseen by the Division of Student Affairs.

The university is evaluating the College of Education’s structure “aimed at achieving new efficiencies.” It will also be looking into graduate degree programs in high-demand areas.

Marquette University Police Department is reorganized into two functional areas “to remove role ambiguity and better serve the campus community.”

Enrollment management functions in the Graduate School and Graduate School of Management will be centralized to “more efficiently delivery services for graduate students.”

Lovell did not provide specific details about the organizational changes in his email.

Acting Provost Kimo Ah Yun and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joel Pogodzinski sent a question-and-answer document to faculty and staff reiterating some of the same points in Lovell’s email. The administrators said the document is to “help guide conversations and provide context around President Lovell’s letter.”

“In the interest of constructive and healthy dialogue, we strongly recommend meeting with your direct reports and others in person,” the email said. “Face-to-face conversations will foster greater understanding, particularly amid what is challenging news to hear.”

This story is developing.