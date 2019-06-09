Marquette engineering professor awarded $1.4 million grant to lessen inaccuracies in CT scanning AM1 EN2 NS3

Engineering Hall is home to the Opus College of Engineering.

Taly Gilat-Schmidt, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Marquette University and the Medical College of Wisconsin, received a $1.4 million grant June 3 from the National Institute of Health to further research on metal artifact reduction techniques to better compute tomography scans and radiation treatment, according to a university news release.

The release stated that Gilat-Schmidt will use the grant to lessen inaccuracies in CT imaging.

Gilat-Schmidt said she hopes her work will help doctors better diagnose and plan radiation treatments for patients, according to the release.

Kristina Ropella, dean of the Opus College of Engineering, is “thrilled” for Gilat-Schmidt and her team, the release said. The team includes Emil Sidky of the University of Chicago and Department of Radiation Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin.