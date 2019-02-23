The student news site of Marquette University

Women’s lacrosse beats Kennesaw State 19-15 despite lethargic start

Zoe Comerford, Assistant Sports Editor|February 23, 2019

Marquette women’s lacrosse started its month-long trip with a comeback 19-15 win at Kennesaw State University 19-15 Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles started on a 3-1 scoring run, but then the Owls scored nine of the 12 next goals before half. Kennesaw State had a 10-6 lead at halftime and a 16-14 shot advantage.

Kennesaw State led in draw controls, ground balls, saves and converted on all free-position shots. Marquette had no free-position opportunities in the first half. Marquette junior goalie Julianna Horning saved one of 11 shots on goal in 28 minutes played.

Sophomore Sophia Leva came into goal with one minute remaining in the first half and finished with six saves on 11 of the Owls’ shots on goal.

Marquette rallied with two goals in the first two minutes of the second half. With Marquette down 14-9, senior Grace Gabriel scored a free-position goal to spark Marquette’s 10-1 run. The Golden Eagles scored the last eight goals of the game.

The Golden Eagles outshot the Owls 22-14 and had a 19-11 advantage in shots on goal. MU forced nine Owl turnovers and connected for 11 of 12 clears.

Four Marquette players had hat tricks. Gabriel led Marquette with six goals on 10 shots. Graduate student Charlotte McGuire and senior Lindsey Willcocks each added four goals. Fellow senior Cate Soccodato recorded three goals and three assists.

Midfielder Siena Gore led the Owls with five goals on eight shots while winning five draw controls. Gore capitalized on four of five free-position shots. Izzy Palermo added four goals, and attackers Emily Napierala and Abby Squires each had two goals.

The Golden Eagles (3-2) will look to continue their winning streak at Ohio State Friday. The game is slated for 12 p.m. Central Standard Time.

