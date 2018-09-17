Marquette takes down crosstown rival, wins first home match of 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette women’s soccer picked up its first win at home of the season, defeating crosstown rival University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1-0 for the first time since 2013.

“It was hard fought. It came down to a lot of set plays. I thought they were quite dangerous on some set plays, so obviously Maddy (Henry) made some huge saves,” Marquette head coach Markus Roeders said. “For us to be here at home and play a crosstown team and rival, we really showed up for 90 minutes. Getting the win and getting the shutout, I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”

Marquette goalkeeper Maddy Henry came up huge for the Golden Eagles, steering aside all six shots on goal she faced Monday night.

“It feels so good. I’m so proud of our defensive unit, they were unreal,” Henry said. “I rely on God so much, and when it comes to (making) my own saves, it’s a matter of playing for my teammates. I look to them, and I know they need me to come up in big moments.”

After going 177 minutes without scoring a goal, Golden Eagles defender Bri Jaeger put up the lone tally for Marquette on a header in the 73rd minute. It was just enough to secure the win against the undefeated Panthers.

“(The goal) felt great. Bugay had a corner kick, and I was far post. It went in and out, and I was able to get my head on the end of it,” Jaeger said. “It’s a double whammy. It feels amazing. We haven’t won against them in a couple of years and just to be able to beat them in a 1-0 shutout win … it’s unbelievable.”

The offense generated seven shots on goal, the second-highest amount all season. The Golden Eagles finished the match with a 14-12 shot advantage over the Panthers, but with only one goal tonight, the team realizes there is still room to improve as a unit offensively.

“Our team is learning, and they learned from the last game versus BYU. I think we are starting to fully understand that it is going to take a complete effort (to win),” Roeders said. “We have to scratch, claw, fight and do whatever we can to, not just create chances, but to put ourselves in the best position possible to win games.”

Marquette finished its nonconference season 2-6-1 and looks to carry its efforts from tonight into its first BIG EAST matchup next Sunday against the Butler Bulldogs.

“We take it one game at a time. It’s onto the next now,” Henry said. “We got to keep our heads up and start working hard again for next game.”

“This chapter is closed now, we are moving on to BIG EAST play on Sunday. It’s going to be totally different, but if we can build on this, hopefully, we will gain more positive results.” Roeders said. “We still have a long way to go to get to the point where we want to be.”