Women’s soccer picks up first victory of 2018 against Drake

Marquette women’s soccer is finally in the win column after defeating the Drake Bulldogs 2-1 Sunday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa.

The two goals to give the victory came from some unlikely sources. In the 31st minute Abby Hess found senior Leah Celarek, who scored her first goal since Oct. 6, 2016. It was one of three shots on goal Sunday for Celarek and just her second career goal.

The other goal came in the 77th minute from freshman Alyssa Bombacino. The strike from 15 yards out was her first career goal.

Prior to Sunday’s match, all of Marquette’s scoring this season came from redshirt junior Carrie Madden.

Celarek and freshman Katrina Wetherell each had more shots than the entire Drake roster combined while Madden had as many shots on goal as all of the Bulldogs.

Drake’s lone goal came in the 47th minute on a Venessa Kavan penalty shot that went above junior goalkeeper Maddy Henry’s reach.

Marquette had an 18-3 shot advantage and a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.

However, Marquette head coach Markus Roeders was issued a red card in the 90th minute.

The Golden Eagles will have a four-day break before hosting Brigham Young University Friday night for the team’s penultimate non-conference match of 2018.