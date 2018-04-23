Marquette Wire wins 75 awards

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marquette Wire won 75 awards during the 2017 awards season. Students won 16 Mark of Excellence Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, 21 statewide awards from the Milwaukee Press Club, 13 from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, 10 from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, seven Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, five national Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards, a collegiate Emmy and two national film festival awards.

Awards include best breaking news reporting and best affiliated website. The Marquette Tribune received a general excellence award and Clara Janzen, the incoming executive news editor, was named WNA’s Collegiate Journalist of the Year. Marquette Radio’s general manager, Ian Schrank, won WBA’s student leadership award.

Read the full list of awards below.

2018 (’17 contest year)

—————————————————————

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

(Statewide contest)

—————————————————————

WBA Student Leadership Award

Ian Schrank

FIRST PLACE:

Best News Writing (TV)

Marquette’s New Resident

Amelia Jones, Lucie Sullivan

FIRST PLACE:

Best News Series/Documentary (TV)

Lucky to Win a Game

Patrick Thomas, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker, Matt Unger

FIRST PLACE:

Sports Story (TV)

Drum Guy

Andrew Goldstein

FIRST PLACE:

Best Public Service Announcement/Commercial (Radio)

Helping Puerto Rico

Nicholas Cordonnier

SECOND PLACE:

Best Newscast (TV)

Marquette Now – 11/15/17

Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Mallory Winkler

SECOND PLACE:

Sports Story (TV)

Looking to Repeat

Lisa Roman, Hannah Kirby

SECOND PLACE:

Sports Play-by-Play (TV)

Marquette Volleyball v. Villanova

Andrew Goldstein, Chris Reisner, Tom Hillmeyer

SECOND PLACE:

Podcast (Radio)

Opey Olagbaju

Ian Schrank, Brendan Attey

THIRD PLACE:

Best News Series/Documentary (TV)

Breaking the Silence Town Hall

Marquette Wire Staff

THIRD PLACE:

Public Affairs/Talk Show (Radio)

Satire, Politics, Journalism in the age of Trump

Ian Schrank

————————————————————————————

SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS MARK OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Regional competition: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin

Winners announced at the Midwest Journalism Conference, April 13th and 14th in Minneapolis. Conference details are here: http://midwestjournalism.com/conference-schedule/

————————————————————————————

WINNER

Best Affiliated Web Site

Marquettewire.org

Patrick Thomas

Marquette Wire staff

WINNER

Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

MUPD responds to alleged sexual assault, video shows officer threatening to tase

Jennifer Walter, Clara Janzen and McKenna Oxenden

WINNER

Television In-Depth Reporting

Breaking the Silence

Marquette Wire Staff

WINNER

Editorial Writing

Marquette Wire Editorials

Morgan Hughes

WINNER

Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

One finger salute: Vulgar image captures peak of Marquette-Wisconsin rivalry

Brendan Ploen, John Hand and Brian Boyle

WINNER

In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

Breaking the Silence

Devi Shastri

Marquette Wire Staff

FINALIST

Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper

Marquette Tribune

Rebecca Carballo

Marquette Tribune Staff

FINALIST

Best Broadcast Sports Videography

Drum Guy

Andrew Goldstein

FINALIST

Best Use of Multimedia

Sendik’s Ceremony

Clara Janzen, Larson Seaver and Haley Velez

FINALIST

Best Use of Multimedia

Shots Fired on Campus

Clara Janzen, Larson Seaver, Phil Pinarski and Kevin Wells

FINALIST

Online Feature Reporting

Swinging into MKE Dance

Alex Groth and Jennifer Walter

FINALIST

Best All-Around Television Newscast

Marquette Now, 11/15/17

Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Mallory Winkler

FINALIST

Television Feature Reporting

Un“presidented” Misspelling

Hannah Kirby, Lisa Roman

FINALIST

Best Student Magazine

Marquette Journal

Stephanie Harte

Marquette Wire staff

FINALIST

Feature Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Beehive installed on Engineering Hall rooftop

Josh Anderson

FINALIST

In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

DACA repeal looms, Marquette impact

Clara Janzen

FINALIST

Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

Shots Fired on Campus

Clara Janzen

————————————————————————————

MBJA ERIC SEVAREID AWARD COMPETITION

The Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association represents six states: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Winners/awards announced at the Midwest Journalism Conference April 13th and 14th in Minneapolis. Conference details are here: http://midwestjournalism.com/conference-schedule/

————————————————————————————

WINNER

Best Television Documentary/Special

Breaking the Silence Town Hall

Hannah Kirby, Brian Georgeson, Devi Shastri, Marquette Wire/MUTV staff

WINNER

Best Television Photojournalism

Finals Stress

Jenny Fischer, Hannah Kirby

WINNER

Sports Television Play-by-Play

Volleyball vs. Providence

Nathan DeSutter, MUTV staff

WINNER

Best Television Sports Reporting

Lucky to Win a Game

Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker

MERIT

Best Television Newscast

Marquette Now, 11/15/17

Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Mallory Winkler

MERIT

Best Television Series

Breaking the Silence

Lisa Roman, Hannah Kirby, Cheyenne Fischer, Brian Morrissey, Jenny Fischer, Camille Paul, John Steppe, Tara Schumal

MERIT

Best Television Soft Feature

Court Change

Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul

————————————————————————————

INTERCOLLEGIATE BROADCASTING SYSTEM

GOLDEN MICROPHONE AWARDS (national competition)

————————————————————————————

NATIONAL WINNER

Best On-Air Giveaway

Meet and Greet with Fitz & the Tantrums

Gabrielle Powell, Kennedy Perkins

NATIONAL FINALISTS

Best News Interview

Scott Dikkers Interview

Ian Schrank

Best Public Service Announcement

Las Vegas PSA

Nicholas Cordonnier

Best Program Director

Jimmy Drenovsky

——————————————————————-

MILWAUKEE PRESS CLUB

Gridiron dinner is Friday, May 11th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Details can be found at https://milwaukeepressclub.org/events/gridiron-awards-dinner/

——————————————————————-

WRITING

Best News Story

Marquette sued in federal court

Rebecca Carballo, Patrick Thomas

Best News Story

Old lead service lines remain in some off-campus housing

Rebecca Carballo

Best Long Hard Feature Story

The Uncomfortable Truth

Jennifer Walter

Best Short Hard Feature Story

DACA repeal looms, Marquette impact

Clara Janzen

Best Short Soft Feature Story

Swinging into MKE dance

Alex Groth, Jennifer Walter

Best Sports Story

One finger salute: Vulgar image captures peak of Marquette-Wisconsin rivalry

Brendan Ploen, John Hand, Brian Boyle

Best Investigative Reporting

Breaking the Silence

Marquette Wire Staff

Best Editorial or Commentary

Marquette Wire staff editorials

Morgan Hughes

VISUAL JOURNALISM

Best Still Photograph/Photos

Rice Paddy photos

Helen Dudley

VIDEO

Best Feature Story

Drum Guy

Andrew Goldstein

Best Feature Story

Court Change

Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul

Best Sports Story

Spikeball

Andrew Goldstein

Best Newscast

Marquette Now 11/15/17

Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Mallory Winkler

Best Program, Documentary or Special

Lucky to Win a Game

Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker

ONLINE

Best Website Design

Marquette Wire

Patrick Thomas

Best News Story

Residence hall director recovering after accident

Jennifer Walter, Clara Janzen

Best News Story

Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams

McKenna Oxenden

Best News Story

University moves Athletic Performance Research Center to smaller location

John Steppe

Best Sports Story

Alina Atayan’s impact went deeper than numbers for WLAX

Andrew Goldstein

Best Sports Story

Marquette grad has unique career: Caddie on PGA Tour

Brendan Ploen

Best Editorial or Commentary

Please get out of Joey Hauser’s Twitter mentions

Andrew Goldstein

——————————————————————-

WISCONSIN COLLEGE MEDIA ASSOCIATION

(Statewide contest) Winners announced at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Convention April 12th and 13th in Madison, Wisconsin. Details can be found here: http://www.wnaconvention.com

——————————————————————-

FIRST PLACE

General Excellence

Marquette Tribune

Rebecca Carballo

FIRST PLACE

Collegiate Journalist of the Year

Clara Janzen

FIRST PLACE

Feature Story

Clara Janzen ((What’s up with this? Does she not have a story in this? Or like?))

FIRST PLACE

Arts and Entertainment Story

Swinging into MKE dance

Alex Groth, Jennifer Walter

FIRST PLACE

Sports Story

Froling’s intercontinental journey leads to MU

Andrew Goldstein

SECOND PLACE

Editorial Writing

Universities have important role in enacting social change

Morgan Hughes

SECOND PLACE

Column Writing

People over politics: Election results need not divide us

Morgan Hughes

SECOND PLACE

Page Design

Marquette Tribune Election Edition

Anabelle McDonald, Amy Elliot-Meisel

THIRD PLACE

Feature Story

Breaking the Silence: Suicide, theology: More than ‘a magic Jesus pill’

McKenna Oxenden

THIRD PLACE

Sports Story

Sandy Cohen heads in a new direction

John Hand

THIRD PLACE

Column Writing

Hasty ACA replacement will cost America lives

Morgan Hughes

THIRD PLACE

Use of Multimedia

Shots Fired on Campus

Clara Janzen, Larson Seaver, Phil Pinarski, Kevin Wells

HONORABLE MENTION

Website

Marquettewire.org

Patrick Thomas, Marquette Wire staff

——————————————————————————-

NATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS AND SCIENCES

CHICAGO/MIDWEST EMMY COMPETITION

(Midwest competition: Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin)

——————————————————————————-

WINNER:

Best Program, Documentary or Special

Lucky to Win a Game

Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker

——————————————————————————-

CUTTING ROOM FILM FESTIVAL

(National competition)

——————————————————————————-

FINALIST:

Best Program, Documentary or Special

Lucky to Win a Game

Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker

——————————————————————————-

FILM FREEWAY

(National competition)

——————————————————————————-

SEMI-FINALIST:

Best Program, Documentary or Special

Lucky to Win a Game

Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker