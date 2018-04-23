Marquette Wire wins 75 awards
The Marquette Wire won 75 awards during the 2017 awards season. Students won 16 Mark of Excellence Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, 21 statewide awards from the Milwaukee Press Club, 13 from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, 10 from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, seven Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, five national Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards, a collegiate Emmy and two national film festival awards.
Awards include best breaking news reporting and best affiliated website. The Marquette Tribune received a general excellence award and Clara Janzen, the incoming executive news editor, was named WNA’s Collegiate Journalist of the Year. Marquette Radio’s general manager, Ian Schrank, won WBA’s student leadership award.
Read the full list of awards below.
2018 (’17 contest year)
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
(Statewide contest)
WBA Student Leadership Award
Ian Schrank
FIRST PLACE:
Best News Writing (TV)
Marquette’s New Resident
Amelia Jones, Lucie Sullivan
FIRST PLACE:
Best News Series/Documentary (TV)
Lucky to Win a Game
Patrick Thomas, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker, Matt Unger
FIRST PLACE:
Sports Story (TV)
Drum Guy
Andrew Goldstein
FIRST PLACE:
Best Public Service Announcement/Commercial (Radio)
Helping Puerto Rico
Nicholas Cordonnier
SECOND PLACE:
Best Newscast (TV)
Marquette Now – 11/15/17
Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Mallory Winkler
SECOND PLACE:
Sports Story (TV)
Looking to Repeat
Lisa Roman, Hannah Kirby
SECOND PLACE:
Sports Play-by-Play (TV)
Marquette Volleyball v. Villanova
Andrew Goldstein, Chris Reisner, Tom Hillmeyer
SECOND PLACE:
Podcast (Radio)
Opey Olagbaju
Ian Schrank, Brendan Attey
THIRD PLACE:
Best News Series/Documentary (TV)
Breaking the Silence Town Hall
Marquette Wire Staff
THIRD PLACE:
Public Affairs/Talk Show (Radio)
Satire, Politics, Journalism in the age of Trump
Ian Schrank
SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS MARK OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS
Regional competition: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin
Winners announced at the Midwest Journalism Conference, April 13th and 14th in Minneapolis. Conference details are here: http://midwestjournalism.com/conference-schedule/
WINNER
Best Affiliated Web Site
Marquettewire.org
Patrick Thomas
Marquette Wire staff
WINNER
Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
MUPD responds to alleged sexual assault, video shows officer threatening to tase
Jennifer Walter, Clara Janzen and McKenna Oxenden
WINNER
Television In-Depth Reporting
Breaking the Silence
Marquette Wire Staff
WINNER
Editorial Writing
Marquette Wire Editorials
Morgan Hughes
WINNER
Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
One finger salute: Vulgar image captures peak of Marquette-Wisconsin rivalry
Brendan Ploen, John Hand and Brian Boyle
WINNER
In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
Breaking the Silence
Devi Shastri
Marquette Wire Staff
FINALIST
Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper
Marquette Tribune
Rebecca Carballo
Marquette Tribune Staff
FINALIST
Best Broadcast Sports Videography
Drum Guy
Andrew Goldstein
FINALIST
Best Use of Multimedia
Sendik’s Ceremony
Clara Janzen, Larson Seaver and Haley Velez
FINALIST
Best Use of Multimedia
Shots Fired on Campus
Clara Janzen, Larson Seaver, Phil Pinarski and Kevin Wells
FINALIST
Online Feature Reporting
Swinging into MKE Dance
Alex Groth and Jennifer Walter
FINALIST
Best All-Around Television Newscast
Marquette Now, 11/15/17
Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Mallory Winkler
FINALIST
Television Feature Reporting
Un“presidented” Misspelling
Hannah Kirby, Lisa Roman
FINALIST
Best Student Magazine
Marquette Journal
Stephanie Harte
Marquette Wire staff
FINALIST
Feature Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
Beehive installed on Engineering Hall rooftop
Josh Anderson
FINALIST
In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
DACA repeal looms, Marquette impact
Clara Janzen
FINALIST
Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
Shots Fired on Campus
Clara Janzen
MBJA ERIC SEVAREID AWARD COMPETITION
The Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association represents six states: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Winners/awards announced at the Midwest Journalism Conference April 13th and 14th in Minneapolis. Conference details are here: http://midwestjournalism.com/conference-schedule/
WINNER
Best Television Documentary/Special
Breaking the Silence Town Hall
Hannah Kirby, Brian Georgeson, Devi Shastri, Marquette Wire/MUTV staff
WINNER
Best Television Photojournalism
Finals Stress
Jenny Fischer, Hannah Kirby
WINNER
Sports Television Play-by-Play
Volleyball vs. Providence
Nathan DeSutter, MUTV staff
WINNER
Best Television Sports Reporting
Lucky to Win a Game
Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker
MERIT
Best Television Newscast
Marquette Now, 11/15/17
Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Mallory Winkler
MERIT
Best Television Series
Breaking the Silence
Lisa Roman, Hannah Kirby, Cheyenne Fischer, Brian Morrissey, Jenny Fischer, Camille Paul, John Steppe, Tara Schumal
MERIT
Best Television Soft Feature
Court Change
Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul
INTERCOLLEGIATE BROADCASTING SYSTEM
GOLDEN MICROPHONE AWARDS (national competition)
NATIONAL WINNER
Best On-Air Giveaway
Meet and Greet with Fitz & the Tantrums
Gabrielle Powell, Kennedy Perkins
NATIONAL FINALISTS
Best News Interview
Scott Dikkers Interview
Ian Schrank
Best Public Service Announcement
Las Vegas PSA
Nicholas Cordonnier
Best Program Director
Jimmy Drenovsky
MILWAUKEE PRESS CLUB
Gridiron dinner is Friday, May 11th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Details can be found at https://milwaukeepressclub.org/events/gridiron-awards-dinner/
WRITING
Best News Story
Marquette sued in federal court
Rebecca Carballo, Patrick Thomas
Best News Story
Old lead service lines remain in some off-campus housing
Rebecca Carballo
Best Long Hard Feature Story
The Uncomfortable Truth
Jennifer Walter
Best Short Hard Feature Story
DACA repeal looms, Marquette impact
Clara Janzen
Best Short Soft Feature Story
Swinging into MKE dance
Alex Groth, Jennifer Walter
Best Sports Story
One finger salute: Vulgar image captures peak of Marquette-Wisconsin rivalry
Brendan Ploen, John Hand, Brian Boyle
Best Investigative Reporting
Breaking the Silence
Marquette Wire Staff
Best Editorial or Commentary
Marquette Wire staff editorials
Morgan Hughes
VISUAL JOURNALISM
Best Still Photograph/Photos
Rice Paddy photos
Helen Dudley
VIDEO
Best Feature Story
Drum Guy
Andrew Goldstein
Best Feature Story
Court Change
Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul
Best Sports Story
Spikeball
Andrew Goldstein
Best Newscast
Marquette Now 11/15/17
Larson Seaver, Amelia Jones, Haley Velez, Maggie Glynn, Camille Paul, Mallory Winkler
Best Program, Documentary or Special
Lucky to Win a Game
Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker
ONLINE
Best Website Design
Marquette Wire
Patrick Thomas
Best News Story
Residence hall director recovering after accident
Jennifer Walter, Clara Janzen
Best News Story
Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams
McKenna Oxenden
Best News Story
University moves Athletic Performance Research Center to smaller location
John Steppe
Best Sports Story
Alina Atayan’s impact went deeper than numbers for WLAX
Andrew Goldstein
Best Sports Story
Marquette grad has unique career: Caddie on PGA Tour
Brendan Ploen
Best Editorial or Commentary
Please get out of Joey Hauser’s Twitter mentions
Andrew Goldstein
WISCONSIN COLLEGE MEDIA ASSOCIATION
(Statewide contest) Winners announced at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Convention April 12th and 13th in Madison, Wisconsin. Details can be found here: http://www.wnaconvention.com
FIRST PLACE
General Excellence
Marquette Tribune
Rebecca Carballo
FIRST PLACE
Collegiate Journalist of the Year
Clara Janzen
FIRST PLACE
Feature Story
Clara Janzen ((What’s up with this? Does she not have a story in this? Or like?))
FIRST PLACE
Arts and Entertainment Story
Swinging into MKE dance
Alex Groth, Jennifer Walter
FIRST PLACE
Sports Story
Froling’s intercontinental journey leads to MU
Andrew Goldstein
SECOND PLACE
Editorial Writing
Universities have important role in enacting social change
Morgan Hughes
SECOND PLACE
Column Writing
People over politics: Election results need not divide us
Morgan Hughes
SECOND PLACE
Page Design
Marquette Tribune Election Edition
Anabelle McDonald, Amy Elliot-Meisel
THIRD PLACE
Feature Story
Breaking the Silence: Suicide, theology: More than ‘a magic Jesus pill’
McKenna Oxenden
THIRD PLACE
Sports Story
Sandy Cohen heads in a new direction
John Hand
THIRD PLACE
Column Writing
Hasty ACA replacement will cost America lives
Morgan Hughes
THIRD PLACE
Use of Multimedia
Shots Fired on Campus
Clara Janzen, Larson Seaver, Phil Pinarski, Kevin Wells
HONORABLE MENTION
Website
Marquettewire.org
Patrick Thomas, Marquette Wire staff
NATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS AND SCIENCES
CHICAGO/MIDWEST EMMY COMPETITION
(Midwest competition: Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin)
WINNER:
Best Program, Documentary or Special
Lucky to Win a Game
Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker
CUTTING ROOM FILM FESTIVAL
(National competition)
FINALIST:
Best Program, Documentary or Special
Lucky to Win a Game
Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker
FILM FREEWAY
(National competition)
SEMI-FINALIST:
Best Program, Documentary or Special
Lucky to Win a Game
Patrick Thomas, Matt Unger, Brian Georgeson, Grant Becker
