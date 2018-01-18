The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Coyote wanders onto campus

Matthew Martinez, News ReporterJanuary 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo+by+Jack+Ford+via+Snapchat
Photo by Jack Ford via Snapchat

Photo by Jack Ford via Snapchat

Photo by Jack Ford via Snapchat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students walking past the Alumni Memorial Union this morning were greeted with an unfamiliar sight: two Marquette University Police Department squad cars and a coyote.

MUPD officers surrounded a coyote that was spotted on campus this morning near the AMU. MUPD Lieutenant Joseph Erwin said the coyote was not an immediate threat to students.

“Officers monitored the animal’s activity and let it go about its business,” Erwin said. “It didn’t appear aggressive and it sort of made it out of the area on its own.”

Erwin said MUPD had other local departments on standby in case they needed assistance, including the Wisconsin Humane Society, but no intervention was needed.

Some students said they were surprised to see a coyote, but did not feel threatened.

“It was just frolicking playfully in the snow,” Kali Finch, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences, said.

Izzy Ogden, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, said she saw the animal in Schroeder Hall’s parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

“The coyote was running around the parking lot, and then it ran under a bush,” Ogden said.

Ogden said it was difficult to tell if the animal was a dog or a coyote. She said the coyote ran out from under the bush with something small in its mouth that she thought was a small rabbit.

“It wasn’t threatening,” Ogden said. “Actually, it was really cute.”

While MUPD is not sure where the coyote came from, Erwin said it was a good measure to assure that the animal returned where it belonged.

“It kind of moseyed in and moseyed out on its own,” Erwin said. “We were just making sure that everybody was safe.”

MUPD could not confirm where the coyote went, but Erwin said it is no longer on campus.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

MUPD Chief cited for driving intoxicated
MUPD Chief cited for driving intoxicated
Presidential address acknowledges community accomplishments
Presidential address acknowledges community accomplishments
Car crashes into students’ house
Car crashes into students’ house
MUPD sees decrease in sexual assault reports
MUPD sees decrease in sexual assault reports
707 Hub to feature student art collaboration
707 Hub to feature student art collaboration

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

MUPD Chief cited for driving intoxicated
MUPD Chief cited for driving intoxicated
Presidential address acknowledges community accomplishments
Presidential address acknowledges community accomplishments
Prized recruit Hauser enrolls semester early at Marquette
Prized recruit Hauser enrolls semester early at Marquette
MUPD sees decrease in sexual assault reports
MUPD sees decrease in sexual assault reports
Lehman’s road to Pyeongchang Olympics full of adversity
Lehman’s road to Pyeongchang Olympics full of adversity
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD Chief cited for driving intoxicated

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    Higher Education

    Presidential address acknowledges community accomplishments

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    Crime & Safety

    Car crashes into students’ house

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD sees decrease in sexual assault reports

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    News

    707 Hub to feature student art collaboration

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    Higher Education

    MU not adopting ‘no-loan’ policy

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    News

    ‘Shark Tank’ features alum’s life-saving survival kit

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    Metro & Politics

    New tax bill affects young adults

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    Higher Education

    Law School to watch LSAT deliberations

  • Coyote wanders onto campus

    News

    Alum, local priest comes out as gay