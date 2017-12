PODCAST: Marquette-Wisconsin takes center stage

Photo by Austin Anderson Steve Wojciechowski stands on the sideline during Marquette's game against Wisconsin.

Connor Basch and Jack Phillips recap the week in Marquette sports, then break down every aspect of the Marquette-Wisconsin game, including how Marquette will contain star Badgers center Ethan Happ.