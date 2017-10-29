Volleyball gets back on track with perfect weekend

Close Photo by Helen Dudley

Photo by Helen Dudley

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marquette volleyball took home two more BIG EAST wins this past weekend with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-14) sweep of St. John’s and a 3-2 (25-22, 33-35, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11) victory over Seton Hall.

It was another great weekend for sophomore Allie Barber, who had a career-high 30 kills Saturday against Seton Hall.

Marquette’s defense was also a major factor in both victories, collecting an astonishing 26 blocks in both matches. Junior middle blocker Jenna Rosenthal led the way with six blocks against St. John’s and eight versus Seton Hall.

Against St. John’s, Marquette found itself down at several points in the first set, but the Golden Eagles used a late 5-0 run to secure the win 25-19. The Golden Eagles then cruised to a 25-15 victory in the second set. Finally, in the third set, Marquette jumped out to a 15-9 lead and built that lead to 20-13 before taking the set 25-14.

The Seton Hall match would not go as smoothly for Marquette. The Golden Eagles took the first set 25-22 while hitting .405 percent as a team, but Seton Hall fought back from being down 16-9 in the second set to eventually tie the match at 24 all. The Pirates continued to fight and stunningly took the match in a 35-33 victory.

Marquette came back in the third set with a 26-24 victory, but Seton Hall would tie the match up at two sets a piece with a 25-23 win in the fourth set. In the fifth and decisive set, Marquette went up 7-1 and held off Seton Hall to take it 15-11.

Sophomore setter Lauren Speckman dished out 60 assists in the victory over the Pirates, four shy of her career-best.

The Golden Eagles have another tough opponent next Saturday, as they travel to Omaha for a rematch with Creighton, which is a half-game ahead in the conference standings. After that, Marquette will fly to Rhode Island to play Providence.