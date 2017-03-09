Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

Cooking club teams up with Spoon University to bring culinary events to students

The collaborators hope to see a rise in off-campus dining trips and cooking opportunities.

Imagine sprinkling oregano on top of creamy sauce on a bed of gourmet pasta. Now imagine this meal cost less than $20 to make. If this sounds far-fetched, it’s not. This is where a collaboration between Marquette’s Cooking and Dining Club and Spoon University comes in to satisfy the culinary needs of students with tips on how to find and make quality delicious and even nutritious dishes on any budget.

Founded by Grant Sabean, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, and Tim Milani, a junior in the College of Business Administration, the Cooking and Dining Club is new this semester. Their collaboration with Spoon University, an online food resource for college students, will be an effort to connect food-lovers with opportunities on and off campus.

Sabean said cooking is one of his lifelong passions.

“My first job was working in an upscale burger restaurant in the Hamptons,” Sabean said. “But my love of cooking really comes from my mom and grandmother (who) immigrated from Italy and taught me a lot.”

Milani handles public relations and event planning for the club. He reaches out to places that may be interested in a joint event with the club.

“We want this club to be something that lasts and remains a part of the university,” Milani said.

Sabean and Milani have great expectations for the club and hope to organize cooking classes and themed dinners cooked and enjoyed by club members. As a long-term goal, the two co-founders would like to expand into other areas such as volunteering at Milwaukee soup kitchens, creating a Marquette cookbook, and possibly even cook-offs and charity dinners.

Shannon Staunton, a junior in the College of Communication and founder of Marquette’s Spoon University chapter, has big plans for the collaboration.

“After Spring break we will hand out stickers and doughnuts and tell people about Spoon (University) and during finals week we’ll give out chips and pretzels,” Staunton said. They are also planning a cultural food day. They plan to add events with other international Marquette clubs for events such as this one.

Beyond campus, Milani and Sabean hope to see cooking club get out into the city to explore a shared love of food.

“(We hope) … to establish connections with restaurants, cooking classes and organizations throughout the city and on campus to provide the best experience for students that are interested,” Milani said.