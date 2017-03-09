The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

Cooking club teams up with Spoon University to bring culinary events to students

Kelsey McCarthy, A&E ReporterMarch 9, 2017Leave a Comment

The+collaborators+hope+to+see+a+rise+in+off-campus+dining+trips+and+cooking+opportunities.+Photo+via+Instagram.
The collaborators hope to see a rise in off-campus dining trips and cooking opportunities. Photo via Instagram.

The collaborators hope to see a rise in off-campus dining trips and cooking opportunities. Photo via Instagram.

The collaborators hope to see a rise in off-campus dining trips and cooking opportunities. Photo via Instagram.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Imagine sprinkling oregano on top of creamy sauce on a bed of gourmet pasta. Now imagine this meal cost less than $20 to make. If this sounds far-fetched, it’s not. This is where a collaboration between Marquette’s Cooking and Dining Club and Spoon University comes in to satisfy the culinary needs of students with tips on how to find and make quality delicious and even nutritious dishes on any budget.

Founded by Grant Sabean, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, and Tim Milani, a junior in the College of Business Administration, the Cooking and Dining Club is new this semester. Their collaboration with Spoon University, an online food resource for college students, will be an effort to connect food-lovers with opportunities on and off campus.

Sabean said cooking is one of his lifelong passions.

“My first job was working in an upscale burger restaurant in the Hamptons,” Sabean said. “But my love of cooking really comes from my mom and grandmother (who) immigrated from Italy and taught me a lot.”

Milani handles public relations and event planning for the club. He reaches out to places that may be interested in a joint event with the club.

“We want this club to be something that lasts and remains a part of the university,” Milani said.

Sabean and Milani have great expectations for the club and hope to organize cooking classes and themed dinners cooked and enjoyed by club members. As a long-term goal, the two co-founders would like to expand into other areas such as volunteering at Milwaukee soup kitchens, creating a Marquette cookbook, and possibly even cook-offs and charity dinners.

Shannon Staunton, a junior in the College of Communication and founder of Marquette’s Spoon University chapter, has big plans for the collaboration.

“After Spring break we will hand out stickers and doughnuts and tell people about Spoon (University) and during finals week we’ll give out chips and pretzels,” Staunton said. They are also planning a cultural food day. They plan to add events with other international Marquette clubs for events such as this one.

Beyond campus, Milani and Sabean hope to see cooking club get out into the city to explore a shared love of food.

“(We hope) … to establish connections with restaurants, cooking classes and organizations throughout the city and on campus to provide the best experience for students that are interested,” Milani said.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Peele captures horror of everyday racism
Peele captures horror of everyday racism
Yearly Girl Scout cookie season in full swing
Yearly Girl Scout cookie season in full swing
Gourmet dining from Walgreens
Gourmet dining from Walgreens
Gathering for food, friendship, craft beer
Gathering for food, friendship, craft beer
Style Sunday: MINT NEKO at Anime Milwaukee
Style Sunday: MINT NEKO at Anime Milwaukee

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

Women’s basketball upsets DePaul for first BIG EAST title
Women’s basketball upsets DePaul for first BIG EAST title
Marquette Democracy Project brings social activism from around the globe
Marquette Democracy Project brings social activism from around the globe
MCCARTHY: Giving to poor always right thing to do
MCCARTHY: Giving to poor always right thing to do
MU student media celebrates 100 years
MU student media celebrates 100 years
Gourmet dining from Walgreens
Gourmet dining from Walgreens
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    MUTV

    Women’s basketball upsets DePaul for first BIG EAST title

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    News

    Marquette Democracy Project brings social activism from around the globe

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    Opinions

    MCCARTHY: Giving to poor always right thing to do

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    featured

    MU student media celebrates 100 years

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    Arts & Entertainment

    Gourmet dining from Walgreens

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    Sports

    Women’s basketball heading to first BIG EAST final

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    News

    MUSG President Kouhel’s email misrepresents reporting by Marquette Wire

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    News

    Alumnus redesigned music app to return to Caffrey’s Pub this summer

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    Men's Basketball

    Seniors rise to the occasion as MUBB downs Xavier

  • Foodies join forces in upcoming collaboration

    Editorials

    Editorial: Journalism department must capitalize on opportunity for growth