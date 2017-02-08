The student news site of Marquette University

  • February 8Two more cases of mumps reported on campus

Two more students diagnosed with mumps

McKenna Oxenden, Executive News Editor • February 8, 2017Leave a Comment

Two more students diagnosed with mumps

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Photo by Maryam Tunio/maryam.tunio@marquette.edu

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Just two weeks after a Marquette student was diagnosed with mumps, two additional cases have been confirmed within residence halls.

Carolyn Smith, the Marquette University Medical Director, established in her email announcement to the University Feb. 8, that the cases are linked the original outbreak.

 

Medical clinic confirms student diagnosed with mumps

“The individuals are recovering at home and the City of Milwaukee Health Department has initiated the appropriate follow-up communication with close contacts of the two cases,” Smith said in the email.

Each student is required by the University to have two doses of MMR, or measles, mumps and rubella vaccine before they are allowed to register for classes.

The clinic urges anyone experiencing any tenderness or swelling in the face or jaw – or if any such symptoms develop, even if you have had an MMR vaccine, to contact your healthcare provider or the Marquette Medical clinic.

Additional signs of mumps infection may include fever, fatigue, weakness, or pain with chewing or swallowing. Non-immune individuals are the most at risk of acquiring mumps.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to double check their medical records, ensuring they have received the proper vaccinations.

Mumps is spread from an infected person through coughing, sneezing, talking or occasionally through contact with saliva.

It is a viral infection that causes one or more salivary glands, located in the cheeks, below and in front of the ears, to become inflamed, swollen and tender.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Higher Education

Business students compete to run most profitable virtual coffee shop
Business students compete to run most profitable virtual coffee shop
Freshman survey results stay relatively consistent with previous years
Freshman survey results stay relatively consistent with previous years
Suspended professor McAdams appears in court for summary judgments
Suspended professor McAdams appears in court for summary judgments
Data Privacy Day event emphasizes cyber safety
Data Privacy Day event emphasizes cyber safety
Marquette increases financial aid budget for 2017-18
Marquette increases financial aid budget for 2017-18

Other stories filed under News

Director of ‘Milwaukee 53206″ answers questions about film making
Director of ‘Milwaukee 53206″ answers questions about film making
MUSG President Abe Ortiz Tapia Resigns; EVP Adam Kouhel Assumes Role
MUSG President Abe Ortiz Tapia Resigns; EVP Adam Kouhel Assumes Role
Medical clinic confirms student diagnosed with mumps
Medical clinic confirms student diagnosed with mumps
MUSG struggles to improve relationship with student organizations
MUSG struggles to improve relationship with student organizations
Professor developing app to prep autistic children for medical procedures
Professor developing app to prep autistic children for medical procedures