Medical clinic confirms student diagnosed with mumps

Photo by Wire Stock Photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

An unnamed student who lives in university housing has been diagnosed with mumps, a public health advisory email from Marquette University Medical Director Dr. Carolyn Smith confirmed on Jan 20.

The student is currently recovering off-campus at home.

Mumps is a very contagious viral disease. The most common sign of mumps is a swollen jaw and puffy cheeks. Other symptoms include fever, headache and tiredness.

Those most susceptible to the disease are children, those who previously had mumps and those who had prolonged contact with someone who had the disease, according to the CDC’s website. The health advisory stated that the university has taken the proper steps to contact those recently in contact with the infected student.

Marquette requires that all students receive two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine before they can register for classes.

The MMR vaccine was invented in 1967 and the amount of cases of mumps in the U.S. dramatically dropped after it was widely implemented. The vaccine is 85% effective in preventing mumps, the email said.

Smith’s email reiterated the importance of getting the vaccine, and urged all students and faculty to check their immunization records.

Students experiencing any of the above symptoms are encouraged to contact the Marquette University Health Clinic.