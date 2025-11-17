Highway construction, public transit and parking tickets. What do students need to know about recent changes in Milwaukee?

Major changes — ones that could impact Marquette University students — are coming to Milwaukee’s transportation ecosystem. Currently underway is a seven-year interstate project, a debate over the viability of certain city transit systems and an increase in parking citations.

Marquette’s location in Milwaukee‘s Near West Side neighborhood places it within reach of these changes. Here are the upcoming or ongoing changes students should know about:

Years of I-94 construction

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Interstate 94 East-West project has officially begun, bringing new traffic concerns to the daily commutes of thousands of drivers for the next seven years.

Students commuting eastbound on I-94 can expect increased traffic and delays during normal times of congestion.

Construction for the remainder of the year will include prep for the east leg of work, set to start in 2028 and spanning from the Stadium Interchange, and west leg work, which started early November.

The project focuses on a 3.5-mile section of the interstate, beginning at 16th Street and spanning to 70th Street. With an estimated completion date of 2033, WisDOT is aiming to address several concerns, including:

Deteriorated pavement and bridges

Obsolete roadway and bridge design

An average crash rate of two to three times more than the statewide average

Existing and future traffic demand

Beginning Nov. 10, traffic between the Stadium Interchange to 70th Street is reduced to two westbound lanes. The WIS 175 southbound system ramp to I-94 West has also undergone a long-term closure.

Detour routes north of I-94 are Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road. Canal Street, Greenfield Avenue, Lincoln Avenue and National Avenue are viable alternate southbound routes.

Ongoing traffic impacts are updated weekly.

The Hop’s uncertain future

One city alderman has expressed dissatisfaction with the existence of The Hop, a free, electric streetcar with a route that circles downtown Milwaukee and another that extends north to Burns Commons.

The Hop connects with several downtown bus routes, including the 30, 14 and Connect 1 — all of which stop along Marquette’s campus. Hop stops include the Historic Third Ward, the lakefront and the Intermodal Station, locations that a number of students visit frequently.

Alderman Scott Spiker put out five news releases in the last month regarding his opposition to the city’s budget allocation for public transportation.

The city received close to $70 million in grants to first establish the streetcar in 2018; however, according to Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget for 2026, the Hop will have an operating cost of $6.9 million. This is nearly a $4 million deficit, since only $2.7 million of revenue comes from sponsorship.

On Oct. 28, Spiker released a letter he sent to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, asking that he “remove an albatross” from the city by releasing the remaining grant obligations it has acquired.

Some city officials are looking to expand routes into Milwaukee’s neighborhoods, but after a Republican-backed tax bill passed in 2023, obtaining funding for expansion is met with obstacles.

Most officials want the streetcar to stay. However, the Milwaukee Common Council recently passed an amendment to Milwaukee’s 2026 budget plan that added a footnote directing the Commissioner of Public Works to look into fare collection on the Hop.

This came after Spiker’s proposal to defund the streetcar completely, which would require $48 million to reimburse federal grants.

The streetcar operates weekdays from 5 a.m. to midnight and weekends from 7 a.m. to midnight with an arrival frequency of 15-20 minutes.

Increase in parking tickets

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works has planned to issue 65,000 additional parking tickets next year, with a projected total of 550,000 given by the end of 2026.

According to data from the DPW, gathered by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the city issued 397,000 tickets in 2024 and is anticipated to reach 485,000 this year.

Meter times have increased in the Third Ward, now requiring payment until 9 p.m. Parking remains free after 6 p.m. in other parts of the city, including Marquette’s campus.

Most citations are issued for overnight street parking without a permit and expired or unpaid meters, the frequency of which can be expected to increase to meet the desired amount of violations.

Many Marquette students with cars on campus park alongside the surrounding streets; due to complications with obtaining the proper permits and having to move their cars often, they are subject to increased violations.

Parking violations currently range from $25 for minor violations to $300 for major violations. Most citations generally start at $35 and increase the longer they go unpaid.

Effective Jan. 1, vehicles with unpaid tickets will be subject to towing, even if parked legally.

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected].