The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUBB live updates: Indiana leads early but faces early foul trouble

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 9, 2025
Photo by Leo Stallings
Chase Ross dunks the ball in Marquette’s 100-82 win over Southern.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 09, 2025, 1:26 pm

CHICAGO — Marquette men’s basketball is about to learn a lot about itself.

After games against Albany and Southern earlier in the week, the Golden Eagles (2-0) are in the Windy City to take on Indiana (1-0) on Sunday. The Hoosiers are one of four teams on MU’s non-conference schedule that are currently either ranked or receiving votes.

Marquette comes into Sunday with questions about its offense, especially in the first half. In the Golden Eagles’ first two games, they’ve only scored an average of 36.5 points in the first 20 minutes, compared to 53.5 in the second half. The blue & gold may have been able to get away with slower starts against their non-power four foes, but may not have such luck against the Hoosiers.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Matthew Baltz’s live updates during the game.

Enright picks up his fourth foul

Indiana’s point guard picked up his fourth foul with 15:49 to play. The redshirt senior had seven points and four assists at the time. Enright’s half court make at the end of the first half helped put the Hoosiers up 18, a lead that that they had not lost any ground on four minutes into the second half.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 09, 2025, 1:04 pm

DeVries carries Indiana to 56-38 lead at half

In a half where 25 fouls were called, the leading scorer only shot four free throws. No, it wasn’t the fouls that plagued the Golden Eagles, it was their inability to stop Tucker DeVries. DeVries was able to do pretty much whatever he wanted in the first half on Sunday, ending it with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including making 5-of-7 tries from 3-point land.

The Golden Eagles trailed 34-30 with 7:46 to play before Indiana went on a 22-8 run. The half was capped off by a half-court heave from Conor Enright.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 09, 2025, 12:49 pm

Ross leads offense early for Marquette

Chase Ross had 12 early points for MU in the first half. The senior guard had drawn a handful of fouls in the first 13 minutes, accumulating eight shots from the line and making seven.

Ross split a pair of free throws with 7:46 remaining in the first half to cut MU’s deficit to 34-30.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 09, 2025, 12:29 pm

Marquette is unable to capitalize on early Indiana foul trouble

The Golden Eagles were in the one-and-one bonus before five minutes had even passed by. Despite that, they trailed 19-15 with 11:38 to play. MU committed six fouls of their own in that timeframe as well.

Eight of Marquette’s first 15 points came from the charity stripe, where it was shooting 8-for-9.

The Golden Eagles had trouble handling senior forward Tucker DeVries in the early portion of the first half, who had a game-high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Assistant Sports Editor
Matthew Baltz is a senior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is an assistant sports editor for the 2025-26 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.