Women’s basketball picked No. 2 in Big East preseason poll

Big East coaches are buying Marquette women’s basketball stock.
The Golden Eagles — the only Division I team to return all of its players from last season — were picked second in the conference preseason poll with 85 votes, just 15 behind the conference leader UConn. It’s an eight-place jump from last year for the blue & gold, the largest increase from one year’s preseason poll to the next in conference history.
Three Marquette players were also named to the preseason All-Big East first team: fifth-year guard Lee Volker, junior forward Skylar Forbes and junior guard Halle Vice. Three player honorees is the most the program has seen since 2018 with four.
Forbes — who was named to the 2024-25 all-conference first team — led the team in points-per-game (15.8), 3-pointers made (49), and free throw percentage (.909.)
Volker clocked in 1000 minutes on the court last season, and got to work averaging career-highs of 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
And Vice put up big defensive numbers, averaging 7.4 per game for 236 total.
The second season of the Cara Consuegra era starts Nov. 3 against Winthrop.
This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached @[email protected] or on Twitter @SofieHanrahanMU.