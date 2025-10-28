The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Transfer devoid Marquette men’s basketball on the hunt to disprove skeptics, reclaim glory

Byline photo of Conor McPherson
Conor McPherson, Sports ReporterOctober 28, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Once at the top of college basketball, Marquette now finds itself out of the national spotlight, hunting for glory.

High above Fiserv Forum, a Golden Eagle circles Milwaukee’s downtown. Patient, poised and calculating.

That’s the vantage point Shaka Smart’s retooled Marquette squad carries into the 2025-26 season: the hunters again, not the hunted. Their mission this year isn’t redemption or defending a title; it’s a pursuit back to greatness.

Heading into Smart’s fifth season with the blue & gold, Marquette finds itself not in the national spotlight, a shift from the buzz that surrounded the program just a year ago. It received zero votes in the first Associated Press top 25 poll and Big East coaches voted it the fifth-best team in the conference preseason poll.

In a highly competitive Big East, Smart still refuses to rely on the transfer portal to build a roster; a strategy that he has admitted will be tested the most this season, having lost 72% of his scoring production from last season and replenishing none of it via the transfer portal.

“This will be unequivocally the most difficult task that Smart has had since he took the reins in Milwaukee,” college basketball insider Jon Rothstein said in his preseason rankings series, placing Marquette at No. 39.

He has maintained an ethos of long-term development over the transfer portal and building a culture: Relationships, Growth and Victory. 

“If you think back to your college experience, whether you participated in athletics or not, those were three of the most important things that went into you having a successful and enjoyable experience,” Smart told Marquette Today. “It’s really what binds us together.”

After three consecutive years of high expectations, the Eagles have slipped from their perch to looking up at UConn and St. John’s — programs built on roster overhauls, not culture and patience. 

“The headline here is that Marquette loses their top three scorers (Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin) from last season’s team and didn’t really go out and find comparable talent, not adding a single name from the transfer portal,” said Joey Loose from Busting Brackets, a college basketball analysis site.

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Gary Parrish predicts a tough conference race, with Marquette finishing fourth. Despite national skepticism, Smart continues to focus on building a family that can outproduce a portal-assembled roster.

“Stubborn or smart, this is a philosophy that can work, but eventually you are going to get caught,” Parrish said during his Big East season preview for CBS.

Parrish’s co-host on CBS Sports’ “Eye on College Basketball” podcast, Matt Norlander, is the most bullish on Smart and his roster construction methods. He ranked the Golden Eagles third in the Big East and No. 25 in his preseason Top 100 And 1 poll.

Smart believes the values he has built will allow his nonconformist approach to elevate the Golden Eagles above portal-reliant competition.

“I get asked so many times, ‘How do you get your guys to come back in the midst of the craziness of the transfer portal?’ For example, did you know 48 percent of basketball players at the Division I level put their name in the transfer portal? The number one reason is relationships,” Smart said.

Chase Ross was the lone Golden Eagles to earn preseason All-Big East honors. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

Only two seniors return from last year’s rotation, Chase Ross (the only Golden Eagle to earn preseason All-Big East honors) and Ben Gold, meaning Smart will need his depth to make strides. Ross and Gold averaged 10.5 and 7.4 points per game last season, respectively, and both, along with redshirt junior Sean Jones — who missed all of 2024-25 recovering from an ACL tear — will need to make major leaps as leaders this season.

“Do-everything guard Chase Ross has All-Big East caliber potential and Smart is also counting on a major jump from sophomore forward Royce Parham,” Rothstein said in his rankings series. “Jones is the type of breakneck point guard that Smart has thrived with during his head coaching career.”

Marquette opens the season on Nov. 3 against the Albany Great Danes, providing a chance for the new-look Golden Eagles to showcase their potential. As the Golden Eagles prepare to be the hunters, many questions remain about whether they are ready to compete at the top of the Big East again.

Smart, along with his roster, will have to do heavy lifting to claw their way back to the top.

“If Marquette reaches the NCAA tournament in 2026,” Rothstein said, “Smart will be at the top of the list for Big East coach of the year.”

This story was written by Conor McPherson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @ConorMcPherson_.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Head Coach Shaka Smart
This will be senior guard Kam Jones's fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and he averages 17 points per game in six Big Dance games.
PREVIEW: No. 7 Marquette opens the NCAA Tournament against No. 10 New Mexico
Seniors David Joplin, Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell will play in their fourth NCAA Tournament in four years, something that is incredibly rare in today's world of college athletics.
Baltz Book: The Golden Eagles are leaning on their experience as they prepare for their fourth dance in as many years
St. John's was one of two teams to beat Marquette twice this season in Big East play.
PREVIEW: No. 5 Marquette looks to claim revenge over No. 1 St. John's in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament
Stevie Mitchell scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting in Marquette's 89-87 win over Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
Three takeaways from Marquette's 89-87 win over Xavier
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Kam Jones was arrested Monday morning for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
Former men's basketball guard Kam Jones arrested for reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
First-year guard Adrien Stevens gave Marquette fans a taste of what he'll bring to the Golden Eagles in Saturday's open scrimmage.
Takeaways from Marquette’s annual Blue & Gold scrimmage
The Golden Eagles land the top-ranked player in Missouri.
Men's basketball secures blue-chip big man as second addition to its' 2026 recruiting class
Ethan Johnston, who is Marquette's first commit from the 2026 recruiting class, hails from Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Ethan Johnston is Marquette's first commit from 2026 recruiting class
About the Contributor
Conor McPherson
Conor McPherson, Sports Reporter
Conor McPherson is a junior from Kittery, Maine, studying journalism. He is a sports reporter for the 2025–26 school year and is interested in multimedia, sports writing and content creation. In his free time, Conor enjoys the Red Sox, boxing, MMA and 90s grunge rock.