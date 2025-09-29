Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to pause abortion services under Trump’s spending bill

The Planned Parenthood on 22nd Street and Wisconsin Avenue provides family planning services, but not abortions. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will temporarily pause scheduling abortion services starting Oct. 1 as it determines how to progress under President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill, signed into law July 4.

While the legislation works its way through courts and providers decide how to continue services, officials in the organization say they’re monitoring the situation and preparing to resume care when able.

“Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is—and always will be focused on putting our patients first,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said in a statement. “Our commitment is unwavering: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will continue to provide the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion, as soon as we are able to. In the meantime, we are pursuing every available option through the courts, through operations, and civic engagement.”

The organization also said it is working to ensure as many patients as possible receive care before Oct. 1.

There are 24 Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin that provide family planning services, including one located a block west of Marquette’s campus at 22nd Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Three of these clinics — in Madison, Milwaukee (435 S. Water St.) and Sheboygan — provide abortions.

Two non-Planned Parenthood abortion providers in Milwaukee, Affiliated Medical Services and Care for All, will temporarily be the only locations in the state where people can receive abortions starting Oct. 1.

Wisconsin appears to be the first state where Planned Parenthood is pausing all abortions because of the new law. Chicago-area clinics are expected to receive some individuals driving from Wisconsin to get an abortion.

The pause on abortion services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin isn’t because of illegality; rather, under Trump’s bill, the organization would not receive Medicaid funding for any of its other services if it continued to provide abortions. If the organization lost that money, patients couldn’t use Medicaid coverage for contraception, STI testing, cancer screenings and postpartum care, among other things.

In July, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the provision, saying the law likely violated the Constitution by specifically targeting Planned Parenthood centers as punishment for providing abortions. However, a federal appeals court put the injunction on hold Sept. 11, making the provision enforceable again.

Since the June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade — the U.S. Supreme Court decision that protected the right to have an abortion prior to the point of fetal viability — states with abortion bans have seen maternal mortality rates nearly double, according to the British Medical Journal. Without the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Rep. Randy Udell (D-47th District) said, Wisconsin would’ve been added to that list of states.

“Whether personal or life-saving, abortion is healthcare. We are fortunate that abortion remains legal in Wisconsin and that Planned Parenthood will still help patients locate other options, despite the life-threatening policies of the modern Republican platform,” Udell said in a statement.

However, some groups say the pause on abortion services marks a significant victory for the pro-life movement.

“Taxpayer dollars should never fund the taking of innocent preborn lives. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has long centered its operations around abortion services, and this announcement only confirms that reality,” Heather Weininger, executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, said in a statement. “Women and girls facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies deserve compassion, real support, and life-affirming care — and that’s exactly what the pro-life movement is committed to providing.”

The Marquette Wire reached out to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and did not receive a response.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].