Students leave sidewalk chalk messages to honor lives of Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud
On Sept. 8, groups of students sat still, some in the grass and others with a piece of sidewalk chalk in hand. It was almost silent at Central Mall, but nowhere near empty.
Clay Ellis-Escobar and Mia Thurow • September 9, 2025
Categories:
0
Tags:
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a junior from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication and a concentration in Communication Leadership. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2025-2026 school year after serving in the role for 2024-2025. Mia is passionate about investigative and human interest storytelling, advancing media literacy and creating a more representative media landscape. In her free time, she enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams, exploring different cities and hiking.