Students leave sidewalk chalk messages to honor lives of Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud

On Sept. 8, groups of students sat still, some in the grass and others with a piece of sidewalk chalk in hand. It was almost silent at Central Mall, but nowhere near empty.
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Clay Ellis-Escobar and Mia ThurowSeptember 9, 2025
Students drew chalk messages on the sidewalk near Central Mall to honor the lives of two Marquette students, Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, who lost their lives in a Sept. 5 car crash.
Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar
About the Contributor
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a junior from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication and a concentration in Communication Leadership. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2025-2026 school year after serving in the role for 2024-2025. Mia is passionate about investigative and human interest storytelling, advancing media literacy and creating a more representative media landscape. In her free time, she enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams, exploring different cities and hiking.