REVIEW: Forage Kitchen – Marquette Place’s newest food offering

Photo by Katie Mancini Forage Kitchen’s “The Power Bowl”

A new school year means new dining options on Marquette’s campus, specifically in the Alumni Memorial Union’s Marquette Place, a hot spot for students.

Initially located in the Third Ward, Forage Kitchen is an independent merchant housed in the Public Market’s second floor. The menu features a variety of bowls, plates, greens and grains. It offers something for everyone.

Now, Forage Kitchen is in Marquette Place, replacing the Asian Fusion restaurant, Milwokee.

The establishment chose to highlight three of its most popular features: The Fiesta Bowl, The Power Bowl and the Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap. These three meals each highlight a distinct part of the menu with different tastes and palates within each dish.

I had the privilege of trying the Power Bowl, a medley of organic black rice, lentils, sweet potatoes, cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion and avocado green goddess dressing. Forage Kitchen describes the bowl as, “a nutrient-packed blend of grains, vegetables and lentils designed to fuel your day.”

The organic black rice was different than my usual preference of white rice, but the unexpected twist worked. I have always had mixed feelings about lentils, but it was a savory addition.

Usually, I am not a fan of sweet potatoes due to their texture, but the way they are mixed in and naturally diced within the medley was a surprising positive.

Cabbage works together within the poblano slaw, as the mixture’s textures all work together. Poblano is a large dark green chili pepper that adds a mild-flavored kick.

I have only recently become a guacamole lover, and Forage’s recipe did not fail to disappoint with its mix of flavors. Any sort of onion is a must-have, but the green onion adds a natural herbal touch.

The Green Goddess dressing is a combo of avocado, parsley, cilantro, green onion, garlic, lemon and apple cider vinegar. It was not my first time trying a green goddess dressing, but after trying this one, I felt that Forage’s recipe tasted healthier and cleaner than other options.

If you are looking for more protein, you can add hot honey chicken or tofu. With the addition of the hot honey chicken in my bowl, there was an unexpected but much-needed kick as it balanced other flavors out.

Combining these veggies with this hearty chicken is a good way to get a little bit of everything, which is the beauty of a bowl and why it appeals to the public.

The bowl has 583 calories, 33 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein and 64 carbs, all while being gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian (without the hot honey chicken addition). With the addition of Forage, students with dietary restrictions have more options in Marquette Place. These options make students more eager to come to Marquette Place to try different foods.

Forage Kitchen has something for everyone when it comes to quantity and quality. It exceeded my expectations not only with taste but also with the appearance of the bowl, giving off a natural and earthy aesthetic.

This new hotspot is just what Marquette Place needed: a trending station with organic and healthy options for everyone.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected].