Marquette Club Rowing Team seeks support after historic flooding damages equipment

Without the dock, Crew said, the team can’t get on the water to train. Photo courtesy of Marquette Crew Instagram.

Marquette Crew, the university’s club rowing team, woke up to find over $30,000 in damage to program equipment following the historic flooding in Milwaukee Aug. 9-10.

With a sudden overnight rise of the Menomonee River, the club’s ramps were left either destroyed or missing, and the dock was hanging mere feet above the water.

Without the dock, Crew said, the team can’t get on the water to train and will be stuck on indoor machines.

“On August 10th, flooding in Milwaukee took away something so central to our team–a dock that’s been part of countless launches, early mornings, and shared victories,” Crew’s Instagram account posted Aug. 11.

Now, the club is asking for help from the community to replace what was lost.

How can the community help?

Marquette Crew launched a GoFundMe campaign Aug. 11, seeking support to keep the team alive. In two weeks, the fundraiser eclipsed $20,000, covering two-thirds of the program’s goal.

Funds received through the campaign, “​​Help Keep Marquette Rowing Alive,” will go directly toward replacement and repair, including a towing effort to retrieve the suspended dock.

Crew is asking the community to spread the word on social media to help reach more supporters. The club is also seeking sponsorship for a deck replacement.

“Your support means everything to us, whether it’s donating, sharing, or simply cheering us on,” Crew’s Instagram account said.

What is Marquette Crew?

Marquette Crew was established in the spring of 1990.

The club rows on the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers and practices in Humphrey Hall. Rowers race throughout the Midwest and take annual trips to participate in East Coast races.

What were the Milwaukee floods?

Milwaukee and surrounding communities experienced historic flooding Aug. 9-10. Some parts of the city received over 14 inches of rain, causing area-wide damage and prompting a State of Emergency declaration from Governor Tony Evers.

This is a developing story.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis and Mia Thurow. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].