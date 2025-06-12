Remembering President Michael Lovell: One year without the former university leader

On June 15, six days after Lovell’s passing, the Marquette community commemorated his life and legacy with the Dr. Mike Lovell Memorial Run. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.

On June 9, 2024, the Marquette community was struck with news of university President Michael R. Lovell’s passing in Italy following a battle with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Monday marked one year since Marquette lost its late president, and in the first 12 months without his leadership, it held a range of events and initiatives in his honor.

Dr. Mike Lovell Memorial Run

On June 15, six days after Lovell’s passing, the Marquette community commemorated his life and legacy with the Dr. Mike Lovell Memorial Run. The route took participants on a 2.5 mile trek through campus and to Canal Street, beginning and ending at the St. Joan of Arc Chapel. Lovell’s daughter, Melissa, inspired the run in honor of his passion for running and fitness, exemplified in the first President’s Fun Run in Sept. 2023. The first annual event encouraged participants to make donations towards Stronger than Sarcoma, an organization co-chaired by Lovell and his wife, Amy.

Masses and Opening Programming

A mass was held to open the academic year on Aug. 27, honoring the life and legacy of Lovell at the Chapel of the Holy Family, followed by a candlelight vigil outside of the St. Joan of Arc Chapel. Masses in Lovell’s honor were held monthly for the remainder of the year, on Oct. 8, Nov. 9 and Dec. 9. From the beginning of the year through Sept. 6, pins, stickers and pamphlets were made available across campus, which included a memorial insignia. The crest’s sunflower, symbolic of sarcoma awareness, contained “Lovell 24” in the center to recognize the late university president.

“Lovell 24” Jersey Patches

The women’s volleyball team held its season opener at the Al McGuire Center on Sept. 4, which was headlined by a “gold out” in honor of Lovell. The game also marked an opportunity to show the “Lovell 24” sunflower patches, which would grace the uniforms of each Marquette Athletics program during the 2024-25 school year.

LOVELLSTRONG Legacy Run

On Sept. 28, the Marquette community gathered for the LOVELLSTRONG Legacy Run, which took hundreds of runners on a 2.4-mile journey through central campus to Valley Fields and back. An avid runner, Lovell was paid tribute to through the renaming of the President’s Fun Run, which was held in his memory.

LOVELLSTRONG Center for Student Well-Being

To kick off the spring semester, the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility opened on Jan. 13, a project that began under Lovell’s leadership. Above the building’s exercise area, basketball courts and medical clinic, the third and fourth floors house the LOVELLSTRONG Center for Student Well-Being, which is devoted to the mental health and well-being of students. In recognition of Mike and Amy Lovell’s dedication to addressing mental health needs across the region, the center was named in their honor and will continue to serve students for years to come.

Michael R. Lovell University Scholarship Program

On Feb. 13, Marquette announced Lovell Scholars through the Michael R. Lovell University Scholarship Program. Created in partnership with the Lovell family, the university’s first presidential scholarship program is set to reach four students annually from across the country. Those awarded the scholarship, which includes the full cost of tuition, housing, and fees, will be recognized in accordance with the four pillars to which Lovell dedicated his life: excellence, faith, leadership and service.

LOVELLSTRONG Run/Walk

To close the month of May, another running event, the LOVELLSTRONG run/walk, was held in honor of the late president. Though previous iterations of runs honoring Lovell took place on campus, the May 31 edition brought runners near the shores of Lake Michigan at Lake Park.

One Year Without President Lovell

On the one-year anniversary of Lovell’s passing, the Marquette community gathered to partake in three events in his honor, beginning with a walk around the Marquette Mile. Following the lap, participants gathered for a mass at the Chapel of the Holy Family before praying a rosary at the Marian Grotto behind the St. Joan of Arc Chapel.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].