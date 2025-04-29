SISARICA: Live for Today

With graduation nearing, I’ve had the chance to reminisce about my four years here at Marquette University. That’s what senior year does, that’s what senior year is. It’s a jumble of emotions that you deal with all at the same time.

People ask you, “What’s next? Are you excited about the future?” Or even something as simple as, “How do you feel?” These questions stir up a lot of emotions, and a sense of dread kicks in, knowing that soon, life will change.

The realization that an end is near makes people appreciate what they have that much more. My time at Marquette leaves me with nothing but gratitude, something I could have never imagined when I committed here four years ago.

Marquette was always a school that was in the back of my mind when looking at college. One of my closest friends grew up in a Marquette family. From time to time, they would take me with them to watch Marquette men’s basketball games. Who knew that those times were planting a seed in my mind.

Going to a new city that was still close to home was exciting for me. Once I looked into Marquette’s journalism program, the decision was a no-brainer. Marquette had everything I wanted.

Still, as an 18-year-old, you have no idea what college will be like. Gaining independence and attending university is a big wake-up call. For me, I realized maybe I didn’t have everything figured out , . I needed to reassess my values.

Marquette has been the perfect place to do that. If you haven’t gone to school here, it’s almost impossible to describe. Marquette’s values, the idea of being the difference, caring for the whole person and giving back, started to resonate with me more.

After freshman year, I focused on figuring myself out. I was finally ready to get involved and start growing as a person. That’s when I joined the Marquette Wire and Marquette Mentors.

At the Wire, I was hired to work as a sports multimedia journalist. For two years, I got to work alongside Kristin Parisi, Adrian Fraga and Lunden Davis to put together a sports show. I sat courtside at games, covered the Big East Tournament, interviewed players and made connections that will last a lifetime. I also met Kelly Kauffman, the Head of Human Resources with the Milwaukee Bucks and my mentor through the Marquette mentor’s program. Kelly has been one of my biggest influences. She helped guide me through difficult times, ensuring that I would be ok.

Besides the Wire and Marquette Mentors, I’ve done work with the Marquette O’Brien Fellowship. Here, I’ve worked alongside Chesnie Wardell and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter Rory Linnane. I’ve spent the year writing stories on the issues plaguing Milwaukee Public Schools. I felt like I’d been able to make a difference in the community. Looking back, the work that I’ve done here leaves me with a sense of gratitude.

Meanwhile, I tackled a psychology major. I worked a year doing ABA research with Marquette’s SSAIL Lab. I also worked as a student wellness ambassador in Dr. Gerdes and Dr. Gordon’s program. I taught a group of students wellness techniques like yoga, nutrition and emotional regulation.

For what Marquette has given me, I’ve given all I’ve had back to this university. Next, I will be attending graduate school to become a clinical counselor/mental health therapist But I couldn’t completely leave journalism behind. I’ll also be a contributor to the FantasyBrainz Podcast, covering the ins and outs of fantasy football.

As I graduate, I leave you all with this. No matter who we are or what we do, all we really have is today. Live in the moment and try to find something you enjoy doing every single day. Soon enough, the moments will turn into memories, and you’ll be left with the one question I’ve been asking myself: Where did the time go?

This story was written by Gabriel Sisarica. He can be reached at [email protected].