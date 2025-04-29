CORTÉS: Saying goodbye

At the beginning of my sophomore year at Marquette, I had changed my major three different times before finally settling on Journalism. This was merely due to the fact that everything else I tried just felt wrong, and creative writing was something I had always turned to my entire life.

One day in December, around three years ago, I saw a flyer advertising a position at the Marquette Radio. My roommate at the time, Shannyn Donohue, was brave enough to apply with me, and we both found an outlet that has stuck with us until graduation. I have so many memories of collaborating on radio shows together, bringing friends to participate with us and even spending some shows talking about an album for an entire hour.

Later on, I decided to apply for an arts and entertainment reporter position and at first, it was hard for me to find my footing. Then, I discovered how my love for music and my passion for writing could join forces. Since that moment, I have had the opportunity to interview and write about countless talented artists; it was my absolute dream job.

By far, my favorite memories at the Wire are going to concerts with Shannyn, who would take all of the photos and sometimes co-write articles with me about them. Over the years of knowing each other, we have attended more than thirty or forty concerts together, inside and outside of work.

Over these past three years at the Wire, I have grown as a writer after finding something I absolutely love to write and continuously learn about. Today, as a senior, I was entrusted with the leadership position I had always dreamed of: Journal Director. I was excited to venture into long-form, creative reporting. Working hand in hand with talented reporters, designers and my co-director as well as lifelong friend, Clara Lebrón.

With so many years spent working with Marquette Radio, the Tribune and now the Journal, I truly can’t believe it’s come to an end, but I am forever grateful for the friendships I’ve made throughout my time here.

To Shannyn Donohue: From the moment we were roommates who hardly knew each other, up until senior year where you became one of my closest friends, thank you for truly being my partner in every creative endeavor here.

To Jack Belmont and Ellie Nelsen-Freund: My roommates and dear friends, who also work on the Wire, thank you for everything — nothing has brought me as much joy as being able to call you guys my friends and work on creative projects together. Coming home after all-staff together, working on editing photos and writing articles together at home is something I’ll never forget.

To Clara Lebrón: Thank you for being one of my first friends at school and taking on this Journal with me. We truly have put our blood, sweat and tears into this project. Even in our moments of doubt, we made something amazing together.

In my bedroom, my door is entirely covered in articles I’ve written and Tribunes filled with collaborations with all of my friends here. Sometimes I look at the first article I ever wrote, where I was extremely scared and lost, next to some of my latest ones, and think about all of the growth I’ve made as a writer and a person; articles I will never forget.

This story was written by Sofía Cortés. She can be reached at [email protected].