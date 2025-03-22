Influential artists who help shape Milwaukee’s music scene

Milwaukee is more than just cheese curds and custard. Its music scene has shaped everything from groundbreaking jazz and blues to thriving punk and hip-hop movements. With deep roots in the city’s history, Milwaukee has produced some of the most influential artists across genres.

Jerry Harrison

Jerry Harrison is a musician, producer and songwriter best known as the keyboardist and guitarist for the new wave band Talking Heads. Before joining the band in 1977, he grew up in Milwaukee and attended Shorewood High School where he played in numerous bands before studying architecture at Harvard University, where he became immersed in the Boston music scene. It was there that he got his start in the early 1970s as a member of the proto-punk band The Modern Lovers, playing alongside Jonathan Richman. After leaving the band to work on other projects, Harrison was invited to see the Talking Heads perform as a trio, it was there that he was asked to join the band by frontman David Byrne.

Harrison remained with Talking Heads until the band’s breakup in 1991. During his time in the band, Talking Heads achieved critical and commercial success with albums like “Remain in Light” and “Speaking in Tongues,” which produced their 1983 hit, “Burning Down the House.” After the group disbanded, Harrison embarked on a solo career where he went on to work with various musicians including Milwaukee’s Violent Femmes, Live and No Doubt. He was inducted into the Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Talking Heads in 2002, Harrison’s impact on Milwaukee music history remains significant, both as a performer and a producer.

Liberace



Born in 1919, Władziu Valentino Liberace — known professionally as Liberace — was a pianist, singer and actor whose flamboyant style and virtuoso performances made him one of the most recognizable entertainers of the 20th century. As a child prodigy, he was trained in classical piano from the age of four and went on to study at the Wisconsin College of Music. By the 1940s, he had transitioned from his classical repertoire to a more theatrical and entertaining performance style, blending popular tunes with his exuberant style.



Liberace’s career took off in the early 1950s with his television show, “The Liberace Show,” which reached millions of viewers and ran for 17 years, skyrocketing him into mainstream fame. Known for his extravagant costumes and over-the-top performances, Liberace went on to become one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, selling out residencies in Las Vegas and major concert halls worldwide. Though he spent much of his career in Hollywood and Las Vegas, Liberace never forgot his Milwaukee roots, frequently giving back to the community. His legacy continues through institutions like The Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts, which supports young musicians. To this day, Liberace remains an icon of showmanship, virtuosity and self-expression.

Les Paul

Born just outside of Milwaukee in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Les Paul was a pioneering guitarist and inventor known for his groundbreaking work in recording innovations. He began his career performing country and jazz music on Chicago radio stations before forming the Les Paul Trio and moving to New York, where he collaborated with artists like Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole. His career took off in the 1940s when he developed the revolutionary recording techniques, overdubbing and tape delay, which transformed the way music was recorded.

He went on to invent the solid-body electric guitar, leading to the creation of the Gibson Les Paul, a guitar that became a staple in rock music and was played by legends like Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton. He was Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Les Paul’s impact continues to be felt in the music industry, ensuring his place as one of the most influential figures in Milwaukee music history.

Violent Femmes

A folk punk band originally formed in 1981 by Gordon Gano (vocals, guitar), Brian Ritchie (bass) and Victor DeLorenzo (percussion), Violent Femmes gained notoriety in Milwaukee’s street music scene after busking outside a Pretenders concert. Their impromptu performance caught the attention of Pretenders guitarist Chrissie Hynde, who invited them on stage at the Oriental Theater, helping them amass a cult following. Known for their hit “Blister in the Sun,” Violent Femmes went on to have a career spanning over 40 years. Their debut self-titled album became a slow-burning success, eventually going platinum and cementing its status as one of the most iconic alternative albums of the era. Though they never achieved the same level of mainstream success again, their raw, acoustic-punk sound left a lasting impact on Milwaukee’s music scene, inspiring generations of independent musicians and solidifying the city’s place in alternative rock history.

Al Jarreau

Known for his cross-genre work and expressive vocal style, Milwaukee native Al Jarreau began his career singing at local churches and clubs before going onto tour jazz bars worldwide. He played at venues like The Troubadour and The Improv, where he shared the stage with stars like Bette Midler and John Belushi. His big break came in 1975 when he signed with Warner Bros. Records and released his debut album “We Got By,” earning international acclaim. His vibrant performances and genre-bending abilities led to his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He went on to win seven Grammy Awards across multiple genres, becoming the only artist to win in jazz, pop and R&B categories, and solidified his legacy as one of the most versatile vocalists in music history.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be reached at [email protected].