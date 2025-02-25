The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUBB-live updates: No. 21 Golden Eagles face Providence Friars in final game of February

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 25, 2025
Last time out, senior guard Kam Jones led all scorers with 18 points and 10 assists in Marquette’s 78-50 win over Providence Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

No. 21 Marquette men’s basketball is 2-4 in the month of February.

The Golden Eagles (20-7, 11-5 Big East) will look to end the month on a high note Tuesday night, taking on the Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East) at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are coming off a loss — MU fell to Villanova Saturday night and Providence was defeated by Georgetown last Wednesday night.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said he has “a lot to figure out with the starting group” heading into this matchup, while Providence head coach Kim English called Wednesday’s loss their “most disappointing loss of the season.”

Both teams are slumping at the moment, but who will be the one that bounces back? Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Kaylynn Wright’s live updates during the game.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Shaka Smart
Sophomore guard Zaide Lowery led all scorers, earning a career-high 25 points and eight rebounds on 9-for-10 shooting in No. 16 Marquette's 81-66 loss against Villanova Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 16 Marquette upset by Villanova 81-66 on the road in fourth loss in six games
Marquette has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
No. 11 Marquette falls to third place in Big East after 70-64 road loss to No. 12 St. John's
The Golden Eagles shot just 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) in their 77-69 loss to No. 25 UConn Saturday night.
Takeaways from No. 9 Marquette's loss on National Marquette Day
Marquette men's basketball is 8-1 in conference play and tied for first place in the Big East with No. 15 St. John's.
Baltz's Book: Jones finding it from beyond the arc, Marquette stymies one of the nation's best players
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Senior guard Kam Jones led the way with 18 points and 10 assists in Marquette's 78-50 victory over Providence Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
PREVIEW: No. 21 Marquette looks to gain momentum heading into March as it welcomes Providence to Fiserv Forum
Marquette men's basketball has been ranked inside the AP top 25 for 48 straight weeks, now the fourth-longest streak in the country.
Baltz's Book: Marquette's stock continues to trend the wrong way at the wrong time
Chones gives a speech at halftime last Tuesday.
Jim Chones becomes the 10th player to have their Marquette jersey retired
Villanova's Eric Dixon (left) leads all of NCAA DI in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game.
PREVIEW: No. 16 Marquette facing pivotal road test at Villanova
About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.