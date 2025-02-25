MUBB-live updates: No. 21 Golden Eagles face Providence Friars in final game of February

No. 21 Marquette men’s basketball is 2-4 in the month of February.

The Golden Eagles (20-7, 11-5 Big East) will look to end the month on a high note Tuesday night, taking on the Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East) at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are coming off a loss — MU fell to Villanova Saturday night and Providence was defeated by Georgetown last Wednesday night.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said he has “a lot to figure out with the starting group” heading into this matchup, while Providence head coach Kim English called Wednesday’s loss their “most disappointing loss of the season.”

Both teams are slumping at the moment, but who will be the one that bounces back? Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Kaylynn Wright’s live updates during the game.