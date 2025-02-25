PREVIEW: No. 21 Marquette looks to gain momentum heading into March as it welcomes Providence to Fiserv Forum

If we take a trip down memory lane, now No. 21 Marquette men’s basketball (20-7, 11-5 Big East) was once ranked fifth in the country after a win against in-state rival the Wisconsin Badgers.

It is no lie that the season has fluctuated for the Golden Eagles. After that long sought out win over then-No. 11 Wisconsin, Marquette has yet to claw its way back to a top five spot.

Coming off an unresponsive loss against the Villanova Wildcats Friday, Marquette will now need to find a way to seek another Big East triumph as the clock ticks down to tournament play.

“We did not have the requisite fire and passion required — particularly our starting lineup — to be able to come in here on the road and then come back from a deficit,” head coach Shaka Smart said after the loss. “We have a lot to figure out with our starting group in terms of coming into the game with a level of hunger and passion that we have to have.”

Flying into Milwaukee to face off against Marquette will be the Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East), who are coming off a 72-93 loss against Georgetown.

Recapping the last conquest

Out in Rhode Island, the Golden Eagles had handed the Friars their worst home game loss since 1990, and for the first time since 2019, MU left Amica Mutual Pavilion in a 78-50 victory despite the obscenities of the crowd.

In Marquette’s 21-0 run over a span of six minutes, it held Providence to 0-for-5 shooting, six minutes with zero points, and forced eight turnovers. Leading the way on the run were senior guards Stevie Mitchell and Kam Jones, who weren’t seen as much in the Villanova loss on Friday.

But the past is in the past

Marquette has proven that just because the outcome was in its favor last time, it doesn’t mean it can happen again. Xavier, Creighton and Villanova are all examples of this.

Looking ahead, the Golden Eagles need to cultivate energy on the court, find a way to make plays and continue to have other players step up.

Sophomore guard Zaide Lowery, who averages 15.2 minutes per game, had a career-high night against the Wildcats. The Springfield, Missouri native was Marquette’s bright spot, netting 25 points and grabbing eight boards, while shooting 9-for-10 from the field and 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in 26 minutes of action.

How to follow

Who will step up for the Golden Eagles? Tip-off at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST Tuesday night.

Watch: The game will be broadcast on FS1 with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action.

Listen: 94.5 ESPN radio and tune into Marquette Wire Radio where Matt Baltz (play-by-play) and Max Mullin (analyst) will have the call.

Follow: Follow @KaylynnWrightMU, @hilsontrevor and @MUWireSports on Twitter/X for live updates.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.