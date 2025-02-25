The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

PREVIEW: No. 21 Marquette looks to gain momentum heading into March as it welcomes Providence to Fiserv Forum

Byline photo of Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterFebruary 25, 2025
Senior guard Kam Jones led the way with 18 points and 10 assists in Marquette’s 78-50 victory over Providence Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

If we take a trip down memory lane, now No. 21 Marquette men’s basketball (20-7, 11-5 Big East) was once ranked fifth in the country after a win against in-state rival the Wisconsin Badgers.

It is no lie that the season has fluctuated for the Golden Eagles. After that long sought out win over then-No. 11 Wisconsin, Marquette has yet to claw its way back to a top five spot.

Coming off an unresponsive loss against the Villanova Wildcats Friday, Marquette will now need to find a way to seek another Big East triumph as the clock ticks down to tournament play.

“We did not have the requisite fire and passion required — particularly our starting lineup — to be able to come in here on the road and then come back from a deficit,” head coach Shaka Smart said after the loss. “We have a lot to figure out with our starting group in terms of coming into the game with a level of hunger and passion that we have to have.” 

Flying into Milwaukee to face off against Marquette will be the Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East), who are coming off a 72-93 loss against Georgetown.

Recapping the last conquest

Out in Rhode Island, the Golden Eagles had handed the Friars their worst home game loss since 1990, and for the first time since 2019, MU left Amica Mutual Pavilion in a 78-50 victory despite the obscenities of the crowd.

In Marquette’s 21-0 run over a span of six minutes, it held Providence to 0-for-5 shooting, six minutes with zero points, and forced eight turnovers. Leading the way on the run were senior guards Stevie Mitchell and Kam Jones, who weren’t seen as much in the Villanova loss on Friday.

But the past is in the past

Marquette has proven that just because the outcome was in its favor last time, it doesn’t mean it can happen again. Xavier, Creighton and Villanova are all examples of this.

Looking ahead, the Golden Eagles need to cultivate energy on the court, find a way to make plays and continue to have other players step up.

Sophomore guard Zaide Lowery, who averages 15.2 minutes per game, had a career-high night against the Wildcats. The Springfield, Missouri native was Marquette’s bright spot, netting 25 points and grabbing eight boards, while shooting 9-for-10 from the field and 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in 26 minutes of action.

How to follow

Who will step up for the Golden Eagles? Tip-off at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST Tuesday night.

Watch: The game will be broadcast on FS1 with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action.

Listen: 94.5 ESPN radio and tune into Marquette Wire Radio where Matt Baltz (play-by-play) and Max Mullin (analyst) will have the call.

Follow: Follow @KaylynnWrightMU, @hilsontrevor and @MUWireSports on Twitter/X for live updates.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Marquette men's basketball has been ranked inside the AP top 25 for 48 straight weeks, now the fourth-longest streak in the country.
Baltz's Book: Marquette's stock continues to trend the wrong way at the wrong time
Chones gives a speech at halftime last Tuesday.
Jim Chones becomes the 10th player to have their Marquette jersey retired
Sophomore guard Zaide Lowery led all scorers, earning a career-high 25 points and eight rebounds on 9-for-10 shooting in No. 16 Marquette's 81-66 loss against Villanova Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 16 Marquette upset by Villanova 81-66 on the road in fourth loss in six games
Villanova's Eric Dixon (left) leads all of NCAA DI in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game.
PREVIEW: No. 16 Marquette facing pivotal road test at Villanova
Also tagged with Preview
David Joplin (23) shoots a 3-pointer over Isaiah Coleman (21) in Marquette's 75-57 win over Seton Hall at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 27, 2024.
PREVIEW: No. 16 Marquette hopes to avoid the upset bug when it welcomes Seton Hall to Fiserv Forum
Stevie Mitchell (4) drives to the basket in Marquette's 88-64 win over Xavier last season on Feb. 25, 2024 at Fiserv Forum.
PREVIEW: No. 7 Marquette looking to maintain home winning streak in midseason rematch against Xavier
Ben Gold (right) shoots over Ryan Kalkbrenner (left) in Marquette's 72-67 win over Creighton on Dec. 30, 2023.
PREVIEW: No. 8 Marquette facing Creighton in first home matchup of 2025
Marquette looks for top-five win in its home opener Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
PREVIEW: No. 24 Marquette welcomes No. 5 Stanford to the Al McGuire Center
Also tagged with Providence men's basketball
Redshirt senior Koby McEwen (25) attempts to put up a shot through contact (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Lackluster offense in first half leads to overtime loss at Providence
Redshirt senior guard Koby McEwen (25) celebrates with teammates after Marquette defeated Providence on Jan. 12 (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette hangs on at home to beat Providence
Markus Howard (0) dribbles in Marquette's 73-65 loss to Creighton Tuesday.
Sloppy ball handling leads to upset at Providence, men's basketball loses third straight
Markus Howard (0) dribbles the ball in Marquette's 81-80 overtime loss to Providence. The senior guard scored 39 points.
Scoring woes, inability to convert down the stretch hands Marquette its second loss in BIG EAST play
About the Contributor
Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
Raquel Ruiz is a sophomore student from Mundelein, Illinois studying journalism and sports communication. She is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2024-2025 school year.