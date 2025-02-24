The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Baltz’s Book: Marquette’s stock continues to trend the wrong way at the wrong time

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorFebruary 24, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Marquette men’s basketball has been ranked inside the AP top 25 for 48 straight weeks, now the fourth-longest streak in the country.

Marquette men’s basketball hasn’t looked the same since the start of Big East play. I know it, you know it and head coach Shaka Smart knows it.

The Golden Eagles dropped another five spots to No. 21 in the AP Poll Monday, the lowest they’ve been ranked this season.

After grabbing just its second win in February against Seton Hall on Tuesday, Marquette dropped to 2-4 this month with its loss at Villanova Friday night.

“We did not have the requisite fire and passion required — particularly our starting lineup — to be able to come in here on the road and then come back from a deficit,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart told ESPN Milwaukee broadcasters Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith after the Villanova game. “We have a lot to figure out with our starting group in terms of coming into the game with a level of hunger and passion that we have to have.” 

Here are my thoughts from the week that was for the Golden Eagles:

Looking at the pandemonium in Philly

Coming into Friday, Marquette was coming off one of its best shooting performances of the season against the Pirates, and was facing a team that it had not lost to since Smart had been the head coach at MU. But the Wildcats couldn’t have cared less.

After Villanova got out to a 46-33 lead at halftime thanks to shooting 12-for-15 from 3-point land in the opening 20 minutes, the Golden Eagles knew they had to come out firing if they wanted to get back into the game.

But they didn’t, and the Wildcats lead never reached single digits during the second half as they rolled to an easy 81-66 upset at Wells Fargo Arena.

Junior forward Ben Gold’s struggles continued, as he scored just three points while pulling down one rebound in a season-low 14 minutes of action. The same went for senior guard Stevie Mitchell, who also played a season-low 14 minutes while tallying a rebound and two points.

Smart was so displeased with his upperclassmen’s effort Friday night that he pulled them entirely from the floor entirely down the stretch. Marquette’s bench outscored its starters 36-30, which is great for depth purposes, but not so good for the starters.

The one bright spot for MU in the loss was sophomore guard Zaide Lowery. The Springfield, Missouri native scored a career-high 26 points on a super-efficient 9-for-10 from the field. Lowery also nailed all five of his 3-point attempts, grabbed eight rebounds and played his usual high-level defense.

Despite the recent struggles of some of the starters, it seems unlikely that we’d see a change to the starting lineup at this juncture of the season, but Smart did have a telling quote Friday night about the way minutes might be managed moving forward.

“I’m going to have to do a better job figuring out a five-man group that we can put on the floor at crucial moments, where everyone has that level of hunger,” he said.

The 3-point shooting seems to be coming around

Despite what most are going to consider a bad week for Marquette, there was a net positive to come out of the two games this week.

The Golden Eagles shot a combined 21-for-57 from deep (36.8 percent). It marks the first time that MU has made 10 or more triples in back-to-back games since they made 11 at Providence on New Year’s Eve and then made 11 against Creighton at home three days later.

Lowery has been a major contributor to the uptick in made threes. Since the start of Big East play, he’s shooting 54.8 percent from deep (17-for-31), and has easily been Marquette’s best threat from deep.

His emergence, paired with junior guard Chase Ross shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc across the last six games, has helped the Golden Eagles start to become more effective from beyond the arc again.

“We try to control the controllables,” MU guard Tre Norman said after the Seton Hall game. “Whether we make or miss a shot, as long as we trust in the process, we’ll live. We’re not a team that wants to live and die by making shots, that’s why we have a huge emphasis on crashing and getting second-chance points.

“We have to trust regardless of if we make it or miss shots. We got players like Kam Jones. We got players like D-Mar (Owens), Zaide.”

What’s on tap?

The Golden Eagles are back home at Fiserv Forum for their third consecutive Tuesday night home game. This Tuesday, its Providence (12-15, 6-10 Big East) rolling into town. There’s no doubt the Friars will be seeking revenge after MU handed them their worst home loss in over 30 years on Dec. 31.

After that, it’s off to the DMV to take on Georgetown on Saturday. Marquette snuck by the Hoyas in Milwaukee earlier this season thanks to a career-high 27 points from Ross.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Head Coach Shaka Smart
Chones gives a speech at halftime last Tuesday.
Jim Chones becomes the 10th player to have their Marquette jersey retired
The Golden Eagles have now won six in a row against the Blue Demons
Takeaways from No. 18 Marquette's win over DePaul to taste victory for the first time in two weeks
Marquette now sits in a tie for second place in the Big East with Creighton at 9-2.
Baltz's Book: Slow starts beginning to catch up with MU, missed free throws prove costly and breaking down the big week ahead
Stevie Mitchell drives to the basket in No. 9 Marquette's 78-69 win over Butler on Tue. Jan 28 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Another career night for Stevie Mitchell powers No. 9 Marquette to 78-69 win over Butler
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Sophomore guard Zaide Lowery led all scorers, earning a career-high 25 points and eight rebounds on 9-for-10 shooting in No. 16 Marquette's 81-66 loss against Villanova Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 16 Marquette upset by Villanova 81-66 on the road in fourth loss in six games
Villanova's Eric Dixon (left) leads all of NCAA DI in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game.
PREVIEW: No. 16 Marquette facing pivotal road test at Villanova
Ighodaro was a two-time All-Big East Second Team selection and earned NABC All-District 2 Second Team and All-Big East Tournament honors in 2023-24.
Oso Ighodaro gets honored as Marquette's 79th Annual McCahill Award winner Tuesday night
David Joplin (23) shoots a 3-pointer over Isaiah Coleman (21) in Marquette's 75-57 win over Seton Hall at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 27, 2024.
PREVIEW: No. 16 Marquette hopes to avoid the upset bug when it welcomes Seton Hall to Fiserv Forum
Also tagged with Zaide Lowery
Zaide Lowery (right) shoots a three-pointer in Marquette Blue & Gold scrimmage. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Zaide Lowery knows he's going to play a 'critical role' this season. He spent the offseason preparing
Zaide Lowery drives to the hoop in Marquette's 105-71 win over DePaul. He played 13 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUBB-DePaul takeaways: Tyler Kolek breaks record, defense stands strong, extended bench minutes
Zaide Lowery has turned into one of Shaka Smart's go-to options off the bench.
Zaide Lowery inadvertently caught Shaka Smart's eye — but he has turned into a go-to bench option
Tyler Kolek earned a double-double of 21 points and 11 assists in No. 17 Marquette's 87-74 win over Villanova.
No. 17 Golden Eagles' three stars propel team to much-needed victory, 87-74
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.