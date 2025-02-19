The student news site of Marquette University

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Dominant third quarter pushes women’s basketball to third straight win

Byline photo of Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterFebruary 19, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
MU holds Providence to 37.5 percent shooting from the field in its 69-51 win Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center.

For a while, it was difficult to tell if the game was ping pong or basketball.

After halftime, there was a clear distinction, as Marquette women’s basketball (18-8, 10-5 Big East) claimed victory over the Providence College Friars (11-18, 4-12 Big East), 69-51 Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center.

As both teams went point for point, there was no room for feeling comfortable with the lead. At the end of a slow, but aggressive first quarter, both teams held 11 points apiece.

Then, in came junior guard Bridget Utberg who was quick with a 3-point shot. She followed it with an assist and closed out with a layup. Yet somehow, with that kick-start energy, Marquette barely pushed past, as they went into the locker room leading 32-31.

Third quarter hot hands

Whatever head coach Cara Consuegra said at halftime, worked.

One after another, the shots were falling for the Golden Eagles as they opened the half on a 10-0 run.

It took almost four minutes before the Friars could stop their efficiency, but Marquette quickly responded to the intensity they were showing.

In 10 minutes, the Golden Eagles found a way to score 22 points, only giving up five to Providence, and doubling their own points in the paint from the first half. 

Closing out the quarter was sophomore forward Jada Bediako, who went 2-for-2 from the free throw line to cap it off.

After cultivating that energy out of the locker room, Marquette carried it through the rest of the game. 

Favorable from the field

The Golden Eagles are second in the Big East, and 27th nationally in defensive field goal percentage (36.8 percent).

Wednesday night, the Golden Eagles held the Friars to shooting just over 37 percent from the field. Meanwhile, they would finish off the night 24-for-58 (41 percent) themselves.

Leading the night on attempts, was senior guard Lee Volker who went 6-for-15 and scored a team-high 14 points.

In the final minutes of the game, Marquette went silent in the last 2:31, before senior forward Abbey Cracknell hammered in a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left on the clock, and the Golden Eagles would close the night out on a win, before heading out to Georgetown Saturday.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU. 

