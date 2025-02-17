Marquette women’s tennis earns its first win in three weeks in 1-1 weekend

To open its four-game stint in Milwaukee, Marquette women’s tennis (2-7, 1-1 Big East) picked up its first win since Jan. 25 in a 1-1 weekend.

In their first match against the St. Thomas Tommies (4-2), the Golden Eagles fell 4-3 Friday at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex. St. Thomas took the doubles point with wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots to take a 1-0 lead into singles play.

Senior Tiara Jarmond tied up the match 1-1 with a straight-set victory at the No. 1 position, but the match swung in St. Thomas’s favor after it earned a win at the No. 4 spot.

But the Golden Eagles weren’t done yet, claiming wins at the No. 2 (Andie Weise) and No. 3 (Emma Davis) spots to take a 3-2 lead. However, the Tommies then won at No. 5 and No. 6 to win 4-3.

The following day, Marquette defeated Bradley 4-0, earning its first win since beating Providence 5-2 on Jan. 25.

The Golden Eagles took a win by default at the No. 3 spot as the Braves were only able to compete with four active players. Weise and Jarmond were victorious at No. 1 to give Marquette the doubles point.

Marquette also won by default at singles No. 5 and singles No. 6, meaning it had a 3-0 lead and needed just one point to clinch the victory. And Davis did just that for her team, winning at the No. 3 as the Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season.

In doubles play, Weise and Jarmond are 6-4 in their last 10 matches, playing primarily at the No. 1. As for singles action, Jarmond is on a two-game winning streak, going 7-2 in her last 10 games at the No. 2.

The Golden Eagles will remain in Milwaukee to host University of North Dakota (5-2) on Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. CST and Dayton (5-4) on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. CST at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.