The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette women’s tennis earns its first win in three weeks in 1-1 weekend

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 17, 2025
Junior Emma Davis won at the No. 3 spot in singles play to clinch Marquette’s 4-0 victory over Bradley Feb. 15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

To open its four-game stint in Milwaukee, Marquette women’s tennis (2-7, 1-1 Big East) picked up its first win since Jan. 25 in a 1-1 weekend.

In their first match against the St. Thomas Tommies (4-2), the Golden Eagles fell 4-3 Friday at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex. St. Thomas took the doubles point with wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots to take a 1-0 lead into singles play.

Senior Tiara Jarmond tied up the match 1-1 with a straight-set victory at the No. 1 position, but the match swung in St. Thomas’s favor after it earned a win at the No. 4 spot.

But the Golden Eagles weren’t done yet, claiming wins at the No. 2 (Andie Weise) and No. 3 (Emma Davis) spots to take a 3-2 lead. However, the Tommies then won at No. 5 and No. 6 to win 4-3.

The following day, Marquette defeated Bradley 4-0, earning its first win since beating Providence 5-2 on Jan. 25.

The Golden Eagles took a win by default at the No. 3 spot as the Braves were only able to compete with four active players. Weise and Jarmond were victorious at No. 1 to give Marquette the doubles point.

Marquette also won by default at singles No. 5 and singles No. 6, meaning it had a 3-0 lead and needed just one point to clinch the victory. And Davis did just that for her team, winning at the No. 3 as the Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season.

In doubles play, Weise and Jarmond are 6-4 in their last 10 matches, playing primarily at the No. 1. As for singles action, Jarmond is on a two-game winning streak, going 7-2 in her last 10 games at the No. 2.

The Golden Eagles will remain in Milwaukee to host University of North Dakota (5-2) on Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. CST and Dayton (5-4) on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. CST at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette women's tennis
Senior Tiara Jarmond leads the team in singles wins this year. The Austin, Texas native is 4-1 at No. 2 and 9-4 overall. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's tennis goes 0-2 in weekend road trip to West Point, New York
Graduate student Andie Weise won two sets in row in singles play Saturday against Providence to clinch the win for Marquette. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Andie Weise named Big East Singles Player of the Week
Anne played tennis on the mens team before pitching the idea for an all-womens team.
JOURNAL: Making Space
Tiana Windbuchler (right) and Emma Davis (left) have played together as doubles partners this season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Windbuchler playing with newfound confidence in fifth year
About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.